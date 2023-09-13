Mercedes were clearly the third-fastest team at Monza, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

They sit comfortably second in the championship behind Red Bull but they haven’t often been their closest challengers with the pecking order fluctuating.

Looking forward to this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Wolff thinks the track will suit the W14.

“We maximised the result in Monza with the package we had,” he said. “That will be important across the rest of the season to secure second in the Constructors'. At a circuit that didn't necessarily suit the characteristics of our car, we were still competitive.

“It's encouraging to see that the W14 is performing well across a range of tracks. We've had some time to debrief an intense double header and we're now heading into another one.

“Singapore is a unique challenge for every team. The hot and humid conditions are tough on the drivers, team members and the cars. It's a bumpy track and there are some changes to the layout for this year, too. It should make the lap more flowing and slightly kinder on the tyres.

“The battle with our nearest competitors is incredibly close. It's hard to predict just how the order will shake out each weekend.

“Nonetheless, we typically perform better on high downforce tracks, so we're hopeful of a competitive showing.”