Horner addresses Marko controversy and explains Red Bull's lack of apology

The Red Bull motorsport consultant blamed the Mexican’s inconsistent form this season on Perez’s ethnicity in an interview following the Italian Grand Prix.

Marko told the Red Bull-owned Servus TV: "We know that he has problems in qualifying, he has fluctuations in form. "He is South American and he is just not as completely focused in his head as Max [Verstappen] is or as Sebastian [Vettel].”

In response to heavy criticism, Marko issued a public apology in a statement.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, Perez said he accepted the apology and did not find the comments offence.

Asked why Red Bull had not issued a statement condemning Marko’s remarks, Horner told Sky F1: “Well firstly, those comments, they weren't right.

“I think Helmut quickly recognised that and apologised for that both publicly and directly to Sergio and he spoke directly to Sergio about it.

“I think you're always learning in life, even at 80 years of age, and I think inevitably lessons have been learned.

“Checo is a massively popular member of our team, is an important member of our team. I pushed very hard to sign him back in for the 2021 season.

“We have a huge following around around the world and we take that very, very seriously and very responsibly.

“I think that the fan following, not that just Checo has, but what the team has and, and Formula 1 has, we're very conscious of. This is his 250th race and we want to focus on that.

“From Helmut’s perspective, he's apologised. He's not an employee of Red Bull Racing.

“So in terms of why didn't we put out a statement, he’s part of the Red Bull wider group, and the group obviously issued that apology through through the Servus TV channel.”

Lewis Hamilton waded into the controversy by saying that Marko’s apology for his “completely unacceptable” comments was not enough and called on Red Bull and F1 to take more action.

“Helmut is technically an employee directly, or a consultant to the group,” Horner said when Hamilton’s view was put to him. “So it's not really a question for me to answer.

“We've obviously spoken about it. I know he regrets what he what he said and he's apologised. And as I say, even at 80 years of age, it's still not too late to learn.”

Horner confirmed that Red Bull have communicated with both F1 and the FIA over the matter.

“There is a code of conduct and a code of ethics and the sporting code and so that already exists,” he explained.

“Of course we've communicated with FIA and FOM throughout the last week, as you can imagine, and and that is very much a matter for them. Obviously, not for the team.”