FIA promises to take action after ‘dangerous’ F1 Qatar GP 

Many F1 drivers required medical attention after Sunday’s grand prix at the Losail circuit after temperatures in excess of 30 degrees and high humidity levels made for a gruelling race.

Logan Sargeant retired from the race because he felt unwell, while Williams teammate Alex Albon was also treated at the medical centre.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon threw up in his helmet and several other drivers reported episodes of fainting and dizziness in conditions described as “brutal” and “dangerous”.

The FIA has said it will consider changes in the wake of the race.

"The FIA notes with concern that the extreme temperature and humidity during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the wellbeing of the drivers,” it said in a statement.

"While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety.

"The safe operation of the cars is, at all times, the responsibility of the competitors, however as with other matters relating to safety such as circuit infrastructure and car safety requirements, the FIA will take all reasonable measures to establish and communicate acceptable parameters in which competitions are held.

“The FIA has begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions. It should be noted that while next year’s edition of the Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled later in the year, when temperatures are expected to be lower, the FIA prefers to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario.

“A number of measures will be discussed at the upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris. Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others. Research from other series, such as cross-country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events.”