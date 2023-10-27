Verstappen: Hamilton excluded because Mercedes ‘clearly went too aggressive’

Hamilton’s Mercedes and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari were found to have excessive plank wear after the Austin race and were subsequently disqualified from second and sixth place respectively.

Verstappen’s race-winning Red Bull and Lando Norris’ McLaren were also subject to the FIA’s random post-race checks but their cars were deemed legal.

In contrast to Mercedes, the triple world champion admitted Red Bull had played it “too safe” and “conservative”.

Asked if he feels Mercedes are becoming a threat to Red Bull for next season based on their vastly-improved performance at the Circuit of the Americas, Verstappen replied: “I can’t comment on next year.

“But you have to take into account Austin, with the bumps and the Sprint format, after one practice session you have to setup the car, and it’s a bit more of a hit and miss.

“From our side I think we went too conservative, too safe, and they clearly went too aggressive. That’s how they of course got excluded. We know that when we drop the car you gain performance, but with all these big bumps around here you have to be a bit careful.

“Looking back at the weekend, we were probably not at our strongest for those kinds of reasons. So, it’s a bit difficult to say. For sure from the beginning of the year to now, the teams behind us have been catching up, for sure, but how much?

“It’s also every weekend seems a bit different, sometimes they are closer, sometimes they are further away, and like I said next year impossible to comment on.”

Ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, seven-time world champion Hamilton claimed “several different sources” had informed him that “there were a lot of other cars that were also illegal”.