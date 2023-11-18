1. Charles Leclerc

2. Max Verstappen

3. George Russell

4. Pierre Gasly

5. Alex Albon

6. Logan Sargeant

7. Valtteri Bottas

8. Kevin Magnussen

9. Fernando Alonso

10. Lewis Hamilton

11. Sergio Perez

12. Carlos Sainz

13. Nico Hulkenberg

14. Daniel Ricciardo

15. Lando Norris

16. Esteban Ocon

17. Zhou Guanyu

18. Oscar Piastri

19. Lance Stroll

20. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalties:

Sainz: 10-place grid drop for component changes

Stroll: Five-place grid drop for overtaking under double waved yellows

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts from pole position with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining him on the front row of the grid.

George Russell is third for Mercedes, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts from a lowly 10th after a difficult qualifying, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez going from 11th.

Carlos Sainz qualified second but drops 10 positions to 12th after his grid penalty.