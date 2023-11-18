Starting grid for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties

18 Nov 2023
Pole sitter Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas

Here’s the starting grid for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. 

1. Charles Leclerc

2. Max Verstappen

3. George Russell

4. Pierre Gasly

5. Alex Albon

6. Logan Sargeant 

7. Valtteri Bottas

8. Kevin Magnussen 

9. Fernando Alonso

10. Lewis Hamilton 

11. Sergio Perez

12. Carlos Sainz 

13. Nico Hulkenberg 

14. Daniel Ricciardo 

15. Lando Norris 

16. Esteban Ocon

17. Zhou Guanyu 

18. Oscar Piastri 

19. Lance Stroll

20. Yuki Tsunoda 

Penalties: 

Sainz: 10-place grid drop for component changes 
Stroll: Five-place grid drop for overtaking under double waved yellows 

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts from pole position with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining him on the front row of the grid. 

George Russell is third for Mercedes, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts from a lowly 10th after a difficult qualifying, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez going from 11th. 

Carlos Sainz qualified second but drops 10 positions to 12th after his grid penalty. 