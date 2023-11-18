Starting grid for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties
Here’s the starting grid for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Max Verstappen
3. George Russell
4. Pierre Gasly
5. Alex Albon
6. Logan Sargeant
7. Valtteri Bottas
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Lewis Hamilton
11. Sergio Perez
12. Carlos Sainz
13. Nico Hulkenberg
14. Daniel Ricciardo
15. Lando Norris
16. Esteban Ocon
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Oscar Piastri
19. Lance Stroll
20. Yuki Tsunoda
Penalties:
Sainz: 10-place grid drop for component changes
Stroll: Five-place grid drop for overtaking under double waved yellows
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts from pole position with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining him on the front row of the grid.
George Russell is third for Mercedes, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts from a lowly 10th after a difficult qualifying, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez going from 11th.
Carlos Sainz qualified second but drops 10 positions to 12th after his grid penalty.