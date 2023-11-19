McLaren confirmed: "Following Lando’s incident earlier, he was transferred to the circuit Medical Centre and has now been taken to University Medical Center for further precautionary investigations."

Norris was involved in a big crash on the fourth lap of the inaugural Vegas Grand Prix, at Turn 12.

He appeared to oversteer at Turn 11 before smashing into the wall. He narrowly avoided teammate Oscar Piastri as he crashed.

It was a relief to see Norris clamber out of the car unaided.

Martin Brundle analysed on Sky: "Lando lost the back end of the car very early doors. The car nearly took out his team-mate.

"It started way up the track when the car just snapped sideways.

"A total passenger in that. All he has done is driven into the corner and started to apply the brakes."