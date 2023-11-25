Starting grid for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Here’s the starting grid for the F1 2023 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Lando Norris
6. Yuki Tsunoda
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Nico Hulkenberg
9. Sergio Perez
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Lewis Hamilton
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Lance Stroll
14. Alex Albon
15. Daniel Ricciardo
16. Carlos Sainz
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Logan Sargeant
After claiming his 12th pole position of the season, Max Verstappen heads the front of the grid for the final time in 2023.
The world champion will be joined on the front row by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Mercedes’ George Russell go from row two, with Lando Norris just behind in fifth.
AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda starts sixth with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin alongside in seventh.
Nico Hulkenberg goes from eighth for Haas, while Sergio Perez is only ninth in the second Red Bull after an underwhelming qualifying performance.
Pierre Gasly rounds out the top-10 for Alpine with Lewis Hamilton only 11th after his qualifying struggles.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz suffered a shock Q1 elimination and starts a lowly 16th.