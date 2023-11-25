Starting grid for F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: How the race will begin 

25 Nov 2023
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit,

Here’s the starting grid for the F1 2023 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. 

1. Max Verstappen 

2. Charles Leclerc 

3. Oscar Piastri 

4. George Russell 

5. Lando Norris 

6. Yuki Tsunoda 

7. Fernando Alonso 

8. Nico Hulkenberg 

9. Sergio Perez

10. Pierre Gasly 

11. Lewis Hamilton 

12. Esteban Ocon 

13. Lance Stroll 

14. Alex Albon 

15. Daniel Ricciardo 

16. Carlos Sainz 

17. Kevin Magnussen 

18. Valtteri Bottas 

19. Zhou Guanyu 

20. Logan Sargeant 

After claiming his 12th pole position of the season, Max Verstappen heads the front of the grid for the final time in 2023. 

The world champion will be joined on the front row by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. 

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Mercedes’ George Russell go from row two, with Lando Norris just behind in fifth. 

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda starts sixth with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin alongside in seventh. 

Nico Hulkenberg goes from eighth for Haas, while Sergio Perez is only ninth in the second Red Bull after an underwhelming qualifying performance. 

Pierre Gasly rounds out the top-10 for Alpine with Lewis Hamilton only 11th after his qualifying struggles. 

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz suffered a shock Q1 elimination and starts a lowly 16th. 