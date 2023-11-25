Norris was within a tenth of Max Verstappen’s pole position time but made a mistake in the hotel section at the end of the lap.

It meant he was unable to improve, settling for fifth on the grid for Sunday’s race, behind Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and George Russell.

Norris couldn’t hide his disappointment afterwards.

“Of course. A lot. The car was very good out there,” he said. “I was on a lap quick enough to go P1. I didn’t do it.

“Another Saturday I’ve just thrown away. Disappointed.”

“It was just the one in the last sector that ruined everything. I don’t know what happened. The car ahead, I am not going to blame him, just unfortunate that I caught a car there.

“It makes a tiny difference but we’re close enough on the limit on your final qualifying lap that the tiniest difference can unsettle the car completely like I had. A shame because it should have been very different. Disappointed with myself.”

Norris revealed he was three-tenths up and thus on course to topple Verstappen.

"Again, shoulda woulda coulda from me. A shame. I was three-tenths up and threw it all away,” he added.