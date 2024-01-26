Lando Norris commits to McLaren with new multi-year F1 deal

McLaren have announced that Lando Norris has signed a new multi-year F1 contract, “securing his services for the team long-term”.

Norris' existing McLaren deal was set to run out at the end of 2025, leading to many questions whether he would remain with the team, or opt to switch to Red Bull, who are widely believed to be strong suitors.

However, the announcement means Norris will be locked in at McLaren until at least the end of 2026 - alongside Oscar Piastri - which is a welcome boost for them.

McLaren enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in F1 2023 with their Austria upgrade as Norris embarrassed 205 points, securing sixth in the overall standings.

He finished second on six occasions, securing McLaren’s first podium on home soil at the British Grand Prix since 2010.

Speaking of the news, Norris said: “It’s a great feeling to be staying in papaya. I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid.

“The work Zak, Andrea and the whole team have put in over the last year has been incredible and I’m confident in challenging for wins with McLaren. I’m excited to create more amazing memories and continue working hard with everyone at MTC for the next few years.”

CEO Zak Brown added: “I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come. It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.

“Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I’m looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums.”

McLaren will launch their 2024 car on February 14.