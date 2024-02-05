Williams reveal 2024 F1 car livery to kick off double launch day

Williams have become the latest team to unveil the livery of their F1 car for the 2024 season.

Their 2024 challenger - the FW46 - was revealed at a special launch event in New York on Monday afternoon.

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will once again drive for Williams, who are looking to build on a strong 2023 campaign under the leadership of new team principal James Vowles.

Williams enjoyed their most competitive season since 2017 last term, scoring 28 points and securing seventh place in the constructors’ championship.

Albon was responsible for collecting 27 points from Williams’ haul while teammate Sargeant endured a challenging rookie campaign.

Despite finding himself under pressure to retain his seat for 2024, Sargeant has been given a second season to prove himself at the British outfit.

The duo will get behind the FW46 for the first time at pre-season testing in Bahrain between February 21-23, before the first race takes place on March 2.

"It is a significant milestone to unveil the 2024 livery at an iconic location in New York City,” Vowles said.

The FW46 will be driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant

“The FW46 has been the focus of the team for many months and there is still a tremendous effort going in from everyone at Grove to deliver our challenger for this year.

“As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future.

“Since joining Williams Racing a year ago, I’ve seen this team pull together to overcome a number of challenges and claim seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, which meant a great deal for everyone involved. We’ve also shown the world that we’re building the foundations for moving forward.

“We’ll continue to strengthen the team both on and off the track through improvements to our infrastructure, investing in our people, and attracting fantastic new partners like Komatsu.

“Of course, there’s still a long way to go on this journey together but I know our fans, partners and everyone at Grove HQ is pushing as one to create new history for this iconic team.

“It will take time, but everyone’s support is integral to help drive us towards success in the years to come. I’m looking forward to seeing what this season holds for us."

Williams are the second team to launch, following on from Haas last week.

Sauber will show off their C44 challenger later this evening in London.