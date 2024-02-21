Toto Wolff’s first words on Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner

Toto Wolff has called for “transparency” amid Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner’s alleged misconduct.

The Red Bull boss has been investigated by an independent lawyer after allegations were made against Horner for possible misconduct towards a female employee.

Horner has denied all allegations against him and is present with Red Bull at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The outcome of the investigation - and when it will be announced - is still unclear.

Speaking to the media in Bahrain, Wolff was only team principal to comment on Red Bull’s probe into Horner.

"I think that Formula 1 and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity," Wolff said.

"It is not about talking about it, but living it day in, day out and these are the standards that we're setting ourselves to live in.

"We are a global sport and one of the most important sports platforms in the world and are role models, but having said that there is a lot of speculation happening over the past few weeks.

"What is most important at this stage of the process that Red Bull has started an independent investigation is [completed] in the right way with transparency and rigour.”

Wolff urged F1 to “learn” from it as it’s an issue that affects everyone involved in the sport.

"It is something we need to work on, what the outcomes are, and what it means from Formula 1 and how we can learn from that,” he added.

"We want to talk about racing cars and the sport rather than these kind of very critical topics that are more than just a team's issue.

"It is an issue for all of Formula 1 and for every individual that works out there."