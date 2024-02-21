Christian Horner spotted today at F1 Bahrain testing amid Red Bull investigation

Christian Horner is in Bahrain for F1 preseason testing on Wednesday.

He is currently being investigated by Red Bull, the parent company of the F1 team, after allegations about his conduct from a female colleague.

Horner has denied all accusations.

He insisted last week at the launch of Red Bull's F1 car, the RB20, that he would still be in his job by the season-opening round in Bahrain on February 29.

But a report then emerged from The Times insisting that Red Bull would aim to speed up a decision over their investigation into Horner, and could even come to a conclusion this week.

Formula 1 released their first statement on the issue urging a quick resolution.

"We hope matter will be clarified at earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process," F1 said.

But, as of Wednesday morning, no decision had been announced.

Red Bull's Helmut Marko defended the speed of the investigation: "As you know, this is an internal investigation.

"[But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter. The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavouring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly.”

"The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumours and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration.

But, Horner arrived in the F1 paddock alongside engineer Adrian Newey on Wednesday.

The day is significant for the RB20 taking to the track.

Red Bull enjoyed having F1's dominant car last year but, at the launch of their 2024 version, there was a mystery over certain elements of the RB20's concept.

Questions should be answered by its first laps under Horner's watchful eye.