Starting grid for F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: How today's race will begin

Starting grid for 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 19 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team

Max Verstappen claimed the first pole position of 2024 - and it's unlikely to be his last.

After a Thursday where Red Bull's true potential remained hidden, Verstappen exploded into action on Friday to lay down a marker for the new season at the first race.

Behind Verstappen is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton must make do with a disappointing P9.

The Aston Martins and McLarens - who will have dreamt of being Red Bull's closest competitors when the new season gets underway - could only qualify in sixth (Fernando Alonso) and seventh (Lando Norris).

Notably both Alpine drivers - Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly - start at the back of the grid.