Starting grid for F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: How today's race will begin
This is the starting grid for the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday
|Starting grid for 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
McLaren F1 Team
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
McLaren F1 Team
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
Williams Racing
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
Williams Racing
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
Max Verstappen claimed the first pole position of 2024 - and it's unlikely to be his last.
After a Thursday where Red Bull's true potential remained hidden, Verstappen exploded into action on Friday to lay down a marker for the new season at the first race.
Behind Verstappen is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell.
Lewis Hamilton must make do with a disappointing P9.
The Aston Martins and McLarens - who will have dreamt of being Red Bull's closest competitors when the new season gets underway - could only qualify in sixth (Fernando Alonso) and seventh (Lando Norris).
Notably both Alpine drivers - Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly - start at the back of the grid.