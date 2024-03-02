Starting grid for F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: How today's race will begin

This is the starting grid for the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday

(L to R): pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and George Russell (GBR)
(L to R): pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Charles…
Starting grid for 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
1Max VerstappenNED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
2Charles LeclercMON
Scuderia Ferrari
3George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Carlos SainzESP
Scuderia Ferrari
5Sergio PerezMEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
6Fernando AlonsoESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
7Lando NorrisGBR
McLaren F1 Team
8Oscar PiastriAUS
McLaren F1 Team
9Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
10Nico HulkenbergGER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Yuki TsunodaJPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
12Lance StrollCAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
13Alex AlbonTHA
Williams Racing
14Daniel RicciardoAUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
15Kevin MagnussenDEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Valtteri BottasFIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Zhou GuanyuCHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Logan SargeantUSA
Williams Racing
19Esteban OconFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
20Pierre GaslyFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team

Max Verstappen claimed the first pole position of 2024 - and it's unlikely to be his last.

After a Thursday where Red Bull's true potential remained hidden, Verstappen exploded into action on Friday to lay down a marker for the new season at the first race.

Behind Verstappen is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton must make do with a disappointing P9.

The Aston Martins and McLarens - who will have dreamt of being Red Bull's closest competitors when the new season gets underway - could only qualify in sixth (Fernando Alonso) and seventh (Lando Norris).

Notably both Alpine drivers - Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly - start at the back of the grid.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen’s verdict on the chasing pack after dominant F1 win
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in the post race FIA Press…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Alpine nightmare worsens as technical director and head of aero quit jobs
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Christian Horner grilled about investigation fallout but says “end of, move on…”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Raging Daniel Ricciardo blamed “immaturity” for Yuki Tsunoda’s cooldown overtake
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
George Russell: Incorrect cooling cost Mercedes 0.4s per lap in Bahrain GP
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Damon Hill hands Carlos Sainz huge backing above Charles Leclerc for Mercedes
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates his third position on the podium…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes “further back” than expected after Bahrain GP
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Broken seat, 1% battery, lift and coast… Mercedes’ Bahrain gremlins assessed
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Charles Leclerc forced to manage “horrible” brake issue for “entire” Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.-
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…