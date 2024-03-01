Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc to first pole of F1 2024 in Bahrain

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beats Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to take pole position in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates his pole position in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,
Max Verstappen started 2024 where he left off last year by claiming pole position for the season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s three-time world champion pulled out a brilliant lap in Q3 to take pole by 0.228s from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who emerged as Verstappen’s nearest challenger in qualifying.

Verstappen had not topped any track session heading into qualifying but the Dutchman crushed his opposition when it mattered to secure his 33rd career pole. 

George Russell put his Mercedes third on the grid with a strong lap that was just 0.306s off Verstappen’s pole time, while teammate Lewis Hamilton could only qualify ninth.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fourth, ahead of Sergio Perez, who ended up over three-tenths adrift of his pace-setting Red Bull teammate.

Fernando Alonso completed just one run in Q3 which initially put him third, only for the Aston Martin driver to slip down to sixth when others improved as the track ramped up in the closing minutes.

Lando Norris headed McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in seventh, with Hamilton and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg completing the top-10.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Yuki Tsunoda was 11th for the rebranded RB team, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Williams driver Alex Albon.

RB’s Daniel Ricciardo was 14th-fastest, while Kevin Magnussen was unable to replicate his teammate’s efforts to reach Q3 as he ended up 15th.

Sauber pair Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu joined Williams’ Logan Sargeant in suffering Q1 exits.

It was a nightmare qualifying for Alpine, with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly the slowest drivers in qualifying.

They will find themselves at the very back of the F1 grid for Saturday’s season-opener after a shocking performance from the French outfit.

Ocon attempted to keep spirits high, saying over team radio on his cool down lap: “Only round one, only round one. We keep pushing.

“There’s a race tomorrow as well. I’ve got faith in you guys.” 

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
