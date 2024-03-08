Starting grid for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Max Verstappen is on pole position at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Here is the starting grid for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
2Charles LeclercMON
Scuderia Ferrari
3Sergio PerezMEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
4Fernando AlonsoESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
5Oscar PiastriAUS
McLaren F1 Team
6Lando NorrisGBR
McLaren F1 Team
7George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
9Yuki TsunodaJPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
10Lance StrollCAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Oliver BearmanGBR
Scuderia Ferrari
12Alex AlbonTHA
Williams Racing
13Kevin MagnussenDEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Daniel RicciardoAUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
15Nico HulkenbergGER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Valtteri BottasFIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Esteban OconFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
18Pierre GaslyFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
19Logan SargeantUSA
Williams Racing
20Zhou GuanyuCHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Max Verstappen has again claimed pole position for the second race of the 2024 season, and is the man to beat.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in second.

Fernando Alonso is ahead of the McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The Mercedes pair, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, are only seventh and eighth respectively.

Oliver Bearman, the Ferrari driver replacing the ill Carlos Sainz, qualified in a very impressive P11 on his race debut.

The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is on Saturday.

