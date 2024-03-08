Red Bull investigate Helmut Marko over leaks | He admits he may be suspended

Helmut Marko has revealed he could be suspended by Red Bull after this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It has emerged that Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, is the subject of a fresh investigation by Red Bull, according to Motorsport.com.

The investigation into Marko is understood to be related to leaks to the media that have emerged since the Christian Horner controversy entered the public domain.

Motorsport.com report the investigation “remains ongoing and no conclusion has been reached” as to whether or not Marko has breached team protocol.

It has been widely reported that Marko faces potential disciplinary action from Red Bull, with Dutch publication De Telegraaf the first to break the story.

Speaking to Austrian outlet ORF in Saudi Arabia, Marko admitted there was a possibility he may not be allowed to attend the next race in Australia.

"How can I put it, it's difficult to judge, but let's put it this way: in the end it's up to me to decide what to do,” Marko said.

When asked if he could be suspended, he replied: "The theoretical possibility is there, whether you want it or not?”

Marko added: “It’s such a complex issue. This world championship will be difficult enough, there are 24 races and we have to concentrate on that."

The allegation of inappropriate behaviour made against Red Bull team principal Horner was dismissed last week.

It has since emerged that the female member of staff who made the complaint has been suspended by Red Bull.