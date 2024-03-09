Starting grid for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How today's race will begin
Max Verstappen is on pole position at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Here is the starting grid for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
McLaren F1 Team
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
McLaren F1 Team
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
Scuderia Ferrari
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
Williams Racing
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
Williams Racing
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Max Verstappen has again claimed pole position for the second race of the 2024 season, and is the man to beat.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in second.
Fernando Alonso is ahead of the McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
The Mercedes pair, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, are only seventh and eighth respectively.
Oliver Bearman, the Ferrari driver replacing the ill Carlos Sainz, qualified in a very impressive P11 on his race debut.
The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is on Saturday.