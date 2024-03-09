Starting grid for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How today's race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Max Verstappen has again claimed pole position for the second race of the 2024 season, and is the man to beat.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in second.

Fernando Alonso is ahead of the McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The Mercedes pair, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, are only seventh and eighth respectively.

Oliver Bearman, the Ferrari driver replacing the ill Carlos Sainz, qualified in a very impressive P11 on his race debut.

The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is on Saturday.