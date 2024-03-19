Lewis Hamilton given “wake-up call” by George Russell after “comfortable” years

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes Lewis Hamilton was handed a “wake-up call” when George Russell replaced Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes.

After five successful years, Mercedes opted to promote Russell from Williams in place of Bottas alongside Hamilton for 2022.

Russell enjoyed an impressive first year for the team, becoming just the third teammate to out-score Hamilton.

In 2023, Hamilton fought back to finish ahead again, while Russell struggled with consistency.

Speaking to GPFans, the former Williams driver feels that Hamilton got “really” comfortable alongside Bottas.

"It's hard for a driver when you've spent years winning, and some years easy winning, especially when you had Bottas as a teammate,” he said.

"He was alone in the championship, basically. He didn't even need to be at his best to win like he had to do in his first championship. Or a few other years against Nico because Nico was really pushing him.

"He got really comfortable with Bottas, and he had a little bit of a wake-up call in 2022 when George [Russell] joined.

"George just had that young energy, wanting to destroy the world, and he did a lot better last year.

Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, teaming up with Charles Leclerc.

The Canadian is hopeful Hamilton’s “hunger” will return again.

"It's one of the best news we've had in a long, long time,” he added.

"Whether you're a fan of Lewis or not, it's huge news. It's amazing news for F1, for Ferrari, and for Lewis. It's good for everyone.

"It will be exciting to follow, and hopefully, we get the Lewis of his winning days back.

"That change might build up the hunger again, that little adrenaline rush that wasn't there with the Mercedes that wasn't winning anymore."