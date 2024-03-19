Toto Wolff reveals “major focus” for Mercedes as they look to solve high-speed woes

Toto Wolff looks ahead to this weekend's Australian Grand Prix with Mercedes looking to solve their high-speed weakness.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Toto Wolff is hopeful Mercedes make “some initial progress” in understanding why they were so poor in high-speed corners at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Mercedes struggled considerably in the first part of the lap in Jeddah, with telemetry showing they were slower than Alpine in some of the high-speed corners.

Australia and Japan will be stern tests for Mercedes given both tracks are high speed.

Speaking ahead of the race, Wolff said improving in that area is a “major focus” for the team.

“We've been hard at work since Jeddah building on the learnings from the first two races,” he said.

“It's encouraging to see the potential in the W15 but there are also clear areas of improvement. We have looked competitive in low and medium speed corners but high-speed has been a weakness so far.

“We have been working hard to understand why our performance hasn't reflected our expectations. Improving that is a major focus.

“We hope to make some initial progress for Melbourne, and that work will guide our development in the weeks ahead. It's great to feel the energy and determination running through the factories as we work to unlock the potential of the car.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Wolff feels like Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were missed opportunities, something he is hoping Mercedes rectify this weekend.

“We left points on the table in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, he added. “We started off each weekend strongly, running our usual practice programmes, but couldn't deliver on that initial promise. 

“With the chasing pack being so close, maximising the potential of the car each weekend is key. Albert Park gives us another chance to show what we can do. It is a great circuit in a great city, with a passionate and vocal fan base, and we look forward to returning.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff reveals “major focus” for Mercedes as they look to solve high-speed woes
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Zarco: ‘Marc fast at Portimao last year, maybe we can have less disadvantage’
Johann Zarco, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Johann Zarco, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Is Alvaro Bautista back and can anyone stop him in Catalunya?
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
F1
News
3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton given “wake-up call” by George Russell after “comfortable” years
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR)…
WSBK
News
4 hours ago
Marco Melandri helping Axel Bassani: ‘I have a lot of experience to help him’
Axel Bassani
Axel Bassani

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Bezzecchi: Portimao “complicated, demanding, fun” | Di Giannantonio: “top five can be a goal”
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
F1
News
4 hours ago
Esteban Ocon “never scared” of Max Verstappen during karting rivalry
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the FanZone Stage. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon (FRA)…
WSBK
News
5 hours ago
Andrea Iannone: “I stopped following MotoGP and started following WorldSBK”
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Joan Mir: ‘More potential’ at Portimao | Luca Marini ‘curious to see how the Honda goes’
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March