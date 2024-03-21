“It will be a blow” - Sergio Perez weighs in on possible Max Verstappen exit rumours

Sergio Perez thinks it would be “a blow” for Red Bull if Max Verstappen was to leave the team at the end of the 2024 F1 season.

While Verstappen’s Red Bull contract doesn’t run out until the end of 2028, his future has been a hot topic following the fallout surrounding the investigation into Christian Horner’s alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Doubt was first cast over Verstappen’s future when his father, Jos Verstappen, was seen talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

This was aligned with Jos’ comments that the ongoing Horner situation could tear Red Bull apart if the team boss didn’t resign.

A week later in Saudi Arabia, the reigning world champion made his stance clear that if Helmut Marko was to leave the team then he would too.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Perez gave his view on how Verstappen leaving would potentially impact Red Bull.

“I think the team is in a very strong position because, I mean, with the results we're currently having, the harmony that there is in the team, I think to achieve that it just takes a lot of years probably,” he said in the FIA press conference.

“And right now the dynamics, everyone in the team is working really well together. The whole engineering group is really united. And you can see that on track and how efficient we've been in the last year. So I think I don't see any reason to change it. And it will be a blow for the team if Max were to leave.”

It’s been widely reported that Verstappen has a clause in his contract which states that if Marko leaves his position at Red Bull, the three-time world champion is free to leave the team.

Perez confirmed that he doesn’t have a similar clause in his own contract.

“I don't have that clause,” he added. “I don't know what clause Max has in his contract. I think it's best you ask him. I think Max, as far as I know, has a contract with the team and is fully committed with the team.

“The rest, I think it's not for me to comment. It's nothing to do with me. I'm focusing on my decisions, on what I have to do. And I think for us to be talking about other drivers when we don't know any facts, I don't see any point to do so.”