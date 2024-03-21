Daniel Ricciardo addresses Helmut Marko criticism: “It’s not annoying”

RB F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has responded to Helmut Marko’s criticism over his performances in the opening two rounds of the season.

Ricciardo has endured a tricky start to the 2024 F1 season as he’s been generally out-performed by RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

He needed team orders to out-race Tsunoda in Bahrain, while a lack of pace was compounded by a slow pit stop and clumsy spin in Saudi Arabia.

Ricciardo’s lack of form led to criticism from Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, who said: “There’s a lot at stake this season for both Yuki and Daniel.

“Yuki’s qualifying was very good, and Ricciardo has to come up with something soon."

Speaking in the FIA press conference ahead of his home race in Australia, Ricciardo was asked if he felt Marko’s comments were “annoying”.

“It’s not annoying. A big part of our job… the most important part is the driving but a big part is talking to you guys, hearing when things go well everything is talking positively and when they don’t, they don’t talk so positively,” he said.

“That’s part of it. The more I get into the sport the more I know I come back here because I believe I can do it. I believe I belong here and it’s really. When people ask 'do you have a point to prove' or 'keep people happy'... I am here for myself because I know I can still do it.

“I do want to make people proud, the people that support me, but if someone says something, I know it already because I have told myself that, and I know what is expected from me. Of course, I want to be qualifying in Q3 and get the results I believe I can, but it's tight, we are in such a tight midfield.”

2024 is a big year for Ricciardo given he has his eyes set on Sergio Perez’s seat for next season.

However, Ricciardo dismissed the notion that he’s solely focused on a return to Red Bull.

“I don’t buy into any of the stories if you will,” he added. “I know obviously what my position is in the team. I know some potential things that could happen if I do really well but that’s like everything.

“Any team you know if you have a really strong season it can lead to maybe something different or increase your position where you’re currently at. It’s always our objective to do the best we can and whatever happens will happen or can happen.

“For us, my objective is to drive this car as good as I can. Now, and getting back into a car, I am definitely not looking too far ahead. Am I thinking about the Red Bull seat that you speak of? No. If I do some really good results maybe that can present itself but that’s not something I think about because 12 months ago I wasn’t in this position.

“I didn’t know if I would be back in this position. I just take it weekend after weekend.”