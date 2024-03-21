Max Verstappen hasn’t “burned any bridges” with Mercedes despite intense F1 rivalry

Sauber F1 driver Valtteri Bottas believes Max Verstappen hasn’t “burned any bridges” with Mercedes amid rumours over a potential switch from Red Bull.

Verstappen’s F1 future is a hot topic amid the ongoing Christian Horner saga.

The Horner situation has led to an uncomfortable situation inside Red Bull, even though the Red Bull boss was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Jos Verstappen’s comments after the Bahrain Grand Prix sparked further friction and led to intense speculation about the reigning world champion’s future.

While Verstappen is contracted until the end of 2028, the Dutchman has made clear that his future with Red Bull is directly linked to Helmut Marko’s.

This came abundantly clear when Marko’s future was in question following suggestions that he was about to be suspended by Red Bull.

Verstappen and Red Bull famously went head-to head with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in 2021 - when Bottas was still part of the team.

Asked whether a move would be strange, Bottas said: "I don't think so because in the end, it's racing, it is tough competition.

“That's F1, that's normal. There are always rivalries but I don't think he has burned any bridges anywhere and I think any team would like him."

Verstappen has won 19 of the last 20 races in F1, dominating the first two events in 2024.

Thus, Bottas doesn’t see why Verstappen would want to leave Red Bull given their domination.

"I personally wouldn't see why he would like to leave Red Bull,” he added.

"It is clearly the fastest car on the grid but I don't know all the details."