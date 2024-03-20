Susie Wolff makes a criminal complaint against the FIA

Susie Wolff confirms "I personally filed a criminal complaint" against FIA

Susie Wolff has taken legal action against the FIA.

A statement from her read: “I can confirm that I personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4th March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December.

"There has still not been any transparency or accountability in the relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter.

"I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account.

"Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility - it does not."

Her criminal complaint refers to the FIA’s investigation into a potential conflict of interest involving Wolff and her husband, Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal.

They had denied unsubstantiated reports that they shared sensitive information, and that rival F1 team bosses had complained about it.

But team principals from every other F1 team then denied making any complaint.

The FIA then insisted the matter was closed, two days after their initial statement revealing an investigation.

Susie Wolff commented on social media at the time: “I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.”

Susie Wolff is the managing director of the F1 Academy.

Susie Wolff makes a criminal complaint against the FIA
