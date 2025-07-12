Updated starting grid for German MotoGP after two injury withdrawals

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 German MotoGP after two injured riders were forced to pull out.

Maverick Vinales  and Franco Morbidelli sustained injuries on Saturday which means they won't race on Sunday in the grand prix.

Morbidelli hurt a collarbone in a nasty crash in the sprint race.

Vinales sustained a shoulder injury after a big highside in qualifying.

Also absent are Enea Bastianini (due to illness) and Somkiat Chantra (knee injury).

It means only 18 riders will line up for the German MotoGP, including Lorenzo Savadori who is the replacement for Aprilia's injured Jorge Martin.

Marc Marquez will start on pole aiming to extend his dominance.

Pedro Acosta is the first rider to be boosted further forwards, from fifth to fourth, by one spot due to Morbidelli's absence.

2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)
2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
