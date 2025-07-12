Updated starting grid for German MotoGP after two injury withdrawals

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 German MotoGP after two injured riders were forced to pull out.

Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli sustained injuries on Saturday which means they won't race on Sunday in the grand prix.

Morbidelli hurt a collarbone in a nasty crash in the sprint race.

Vinales sustained a shoulder injury after a big highside in qualifying.

Also absent are Enea Bastianini (due to illness) and Somkiat Chantra (knee injury).

It means only 18 riders will line up for the German MotoGP, including Lorenzo Savadori who is the replacement for Aprilia's injured Jorge Martin.

Marc Marquez will start on pole aiming to extend his dominance.

Pedro Acosta is the first rider to be boosted further forwards, from fifth to fourth, by one spot due to Morbidelli's absence.

2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 2 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)