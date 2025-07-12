Updated starting grid for German MotoGP after two injury withdrawals
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 German MotoGP after two injured riders were forced to pull out.
Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli sustained injuries on Saturday which means they won't race on Sunday in the grand prix.
Morbidelli hurt a collarbone in a nasty crash in the sprint race.
Vinales sustained a shoulder injury after a big highside in qualifying.
Also absent are Enea Bastianini (due to illness) and Somkiat Chantra (knee injury).
It means only 18 riders will line up for the German MotoGP, including Lorenzo Savadori who is the replacement for Aprilia's injured Jorge Martin.
Marc Marquez will start on pole aiming to extend his dominance.
Pedro Acosta is the first rider to be boosted further forwards, from fifth to fourth, by one spot due to Morbidelli's absence.
|2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|12
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)