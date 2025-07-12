2025 IndyCar Synk 275 and Farm to Finish qualifying results

Josef Newgarden returned to form to take pole for the Synk 275 while Alex Palou secured pole for Sunday’s Farm to Finish in a thrilling high pressure format.

All IndyCar drivers took to the track in Saturday’s qualifying session and were given a total of two laps to qualify with the first lap securing your position for Saturday's Synk 275 and the second for Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 race.

Appearing based on reverse championship order, Newgarden was one of the the first to set his laps and went to pole for both races initially. 

Despite this, he seemed insecure about his lap times, not believing it would be enough to keep either pole position.

Speaking to FS1, Newgarden shared very little but that he believes Penske “need to have a good race car.”

His average mph of 183.911 held strong and was 0.2 mph quicker than Conor Daly who will start second for the Synk 275 with an average of 183.714.

Newgarden will start fourth for Farm to Finish after several drivers seemed more warmed up for the second lap and proved the more competitive lap.

Felix Rosenqvist finished the top three for the Synk 275 and just missed out on pole for Farm to Finish after championship leader Alex Palou once again showed his prowess by setting the fastest average of anyone across both laps.

Setting an average of 184.014 mph, Palou pipped Rosenqvist by under 0.1 mph who set an average of 183.975 mph.

David Malukas will start third for Farm to Finish, setting an average of 183.369mph.

Although Newgarden’s result will give Team Penske and himself some hope after both have had an awful run of results this year, Newgarden’s teammate Scott McLaughlin had a scary crash out of turn one setting no lap time for either session.

Turning in to begin his first lap, McLaughlin lost the rear and careered into the wall with the vehicle sustaining serious damage.

While he was ok, it is unclear if he will be able to compete in tonight’s Synk 275 thanks to the incident.

Speaking once back in the pitlane, Mclaughlin said: “I got a little high I guess [but] I wouldn’t say I was too much higher than I was in practice and just the nose went around on me and it was to come back from where I was.

“Really sad for Expel Chevy and then tomorrow with Chevy Gallagher as well. We could easily have put it on pole but never say die attitude of this team, we’ll keep working and, yeah, a mistake on me and thankful I’m ok.”

Kyle Kirkwood also struggled in qualifying after a smack with the wall in the Highline Practice ruled him out of the later practice and meant he entered qualifying blind in terms of car setup.

Looking relatively quick to begin with, Kirkwood could only achieve 18th for the Synk 275 and 21st for Farm to Finish.

Palou is now 113 points away from Kirkwood in the championship and it looks like he might need a miracle to keep his championship hopes alive.

Another driver who struggled was Christian Lundgaard who will start 17th in Synk 275 and 22nd in Farm to Finish.

Off the back of an excellent weekend in Mid-Ohio, a road track, Lundgaard still looks to be struggling with ovals, yet to have complete trust to push it to the limit.

Meanwhile, his Arrow McLaren teammate, Nolan Siegel continued to impress in qualifying from Mid-Ohio with a very respectable eighth for Synk 275 and fifth in Farm to Finish.

Siegel beat both Pato O’Ward and Lungaard in his second lap for the Farm to Finish qualifying and sits only three places behind O’Ward for the Synk 275 after O’Ward secured himself to start fifth for tonight’s race.

While Siegel, who achieved his best ever qualifying result in Mid-Ohio will has continued his strong streak, Kyffin Simpson, who also had his best ever starts last weekend, found himself back down to earth in Iowa.

Simpson will start 22nd for Synk 275 and 18th for Farm to Finish.

 

Synk 275 results:

12Josef NewgardenTeam Penske183.999
276Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger Racing183.714
360Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian183.635
410Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing183.596
55Pato O'WardArrow McLaren183.096
69Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing182.924
712Will PowerTeam Penske182.824
86Nolan SiegelArrow McLaren182.807
914Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises182.756
104David MalukasA.J. Foyt Enterprises182.596
1166Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian182.483
1245Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing182.381
1320Alexander RossiEd Carpenter Racing181.939
1415Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing181.478
1528Marcus EricssonAndretti Global181.463
1683Robert ShwartzmanPREMA Racing181.319
1790Callum IlottPREMA Racing181.257
1827Kyle KirkwoodAndretti Global181.13
1921Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing181.107
2030Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing181.097
217Christian LundgaardArrow McLaren179.975
228Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing179.966
2326Colton HertaAndretti Global179.27
2477Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger Racing178.885
2518Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne Racing177.157
2651Jacob AbelDale Coyne Racing175.255
993Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske 

 

 

Farm to Finish results: 

1A. Palou184.014
2F. Rosenqvist183.975
3D. Malukas183.369
4J. Newgarden183.316
5N. Siegel183.194
6W. Power183.072
7C. Daly182.943
8S. Dixon182.664
9P. O'Ward182.645
10G. Rahal182.489
11R. Shwartzman182.443
12M. Armstrong182.409
13C. Ilott182.214
14M. Ericsson182.154
15A. Rossi181.846
16L. Foster181.805
17C. Rasmussen181.681
18K. Simpson181.589
19C. Herta181.472
20S. Ferrucci181.205
21K. Kirkwood181.181
22C. Lundgaard180.92
23D. DeFrancesco180.664
24S. Robb177.683
25J. Abel177.145
26R. Veekay170.822
27S. McLaughlin 

