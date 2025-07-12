2025 IndyCar Synk 275 and Farm to Finish qualifying results

All IndyCar drivers took to the track in Saturday’s qualifying session and were given a total of two laps to qualify with the first lap securing your position for Saturday's Synk 275 and the second for Sunday’s Farm to Finish 275 race.

Appearing based on reverse championship order, Newgarden was one of the the first to set his laps and went to pole for both races initially.

Despite this, he seemed insecure about his lap times, not believing it would be enough to keep either pole position.

Speaking to FS1, Newgarden shared very little but that he believes Penske “need to have a good race car.”

His average mph of 183.911 held strong and was 0.2 mph quicker than Conor Daly who will start second for the Synk 275 with an average of 183.714.

Newgarden will start fourth for Farm to Finish after several drivers seemed more warmed up for the second lap and proved the more competitive lap.

Felix Rosenqvist finished the top three for the Synk 275 and just missed out on pole for Farm to Finish after championship leader Alex Palou once again showed his prowess by setting the fastest average of anyone across both laps.

Setting an average of 184.014 mph, Palou pipped Rosenqvist by under 0.1 mph who set an average of 183.975 mph.

David Malukas will start third for Farm to Finish, setting an average of 183.369mph.

Although Newgarden’s result will give Team Penske and himself some hope after both have had an awful run of results this year, Newgarden’s teammate Scott McLaughlin had a scary crash out of turn one setting no lap time for either session.

Turning in to begin his first lap, McLaughlin lost the rear and careered into the wall with the vehicle sustaining serious damage.

While he was ok, it is unclear if he will be able to compete in tonight’s Synk 275 thanks to the incident.

Speaking once back in the pitlane, Mclaughlin said: “I got a little high I guess [but] I wouldn’t say I was too much higher than I was in practice and just the nose went around on me and it was to come back from where I was.

“Really sad for Expel Chevy and then tomorrow with Chevy Gallagher as well. We could easily have put it on pole but never say die attitude of this team, we’ll keep working and, yeah, a mistake on me and thankful I’m ok.”

Kyle Kirkwood also struggled in qualifying after a smack with the wall in the Highline Practice ruled him out of the later practice and meant he entered qualifying blind in terms of car setup.

Looking relatively quick to begin with, Kirkwood could only achieve 18th for the Synk 275 and 21st for Farm to Finish.

Palou is now 113 points away from Kirkwood in the championship and it looks like he might need a miracle to keep his championship hopes alive.

Another driver who struggled was Christian Lundgaard who will start 17th in Synk 275 and 22nd in Farm to Finish.

Off the back of an excellent weekend in Mid-Ohio, a road track, Lundgaard still looks to be struggling with ovals, yet to have complete trust to push it to the limit.

Meanwhile, his Arrow McLaren teammate, Nolan Siegel continued to impress in qualifying from Mid-Ohio with a very respectable eighth for Synk 275 and fifth in Farm to Finish.

Siegel beat both Pato O’Ward and Lungaard in his second lap for the Farm to Finish qualifying and sits only three places behind O’Ward for the Synk 275 after O’Ward secured himself to start fifth for tonight’s race.

While Siegel, who achieved his best ever qualifying result in Mid-Ohio will has continued his strong streak, Kyffin Simpson, who also had his best ever starts last weekend, found himself back down to earth in Iowa.

Simpson will start 22nd for Synk 275 and 18th for Farm to Finish.

Synk 275 results:

1 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 183.999 2 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 183.714 3 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 183.635 4 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 183.596 5 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 183.096 6 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 182.924 7 12 Will Power Team Penske 182.824 8 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren 182.807 9 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 182.756 10 4 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises 182.596 11 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 182.483 12 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 182.381 13 20 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 181.939 14 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 181.478 15 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 181.463 16 83 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 181.319 17 90 Callum Ilott PREMA Racing 181.257 18 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 181.13 19 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 181.107 20 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 181.097 21 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 179.975 22 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 179.966 23 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global 179.27 24 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing 178.885 25 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing 177.157 26 51 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing 175.255 99 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske

Farm to Finish results: