Starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Synk 275 and Farm to Finish races: How the race will begin

Here's how both the Synk 275 and Farm to Finish races will start

Alex Palou will start on pole for the Farm to Finish race.
Alex Palou will start on pole for the Farm to Finish race.

Synk 275:

1A. Palou184.014
2F. Rosenqvist183.975
3D. Malukas183.369
4J. Newgarden183.316
5N. Siegel183.194
6W. Power183.072
7C. Daly182.943
8S. Dixon182.664
9P. O'Ward182.645
10G. Rahal182.489
11R. Shwartzman182.443
12M. Armstrong182.409
13C. Ilott182.214
14M. Ericsson182.154
15A. Rossi181.846
16L. Foster181.805
17C. Rasmussen181.681
18K. Simpson181.589
19C. Herta181.472
20S. Ferrucci181.205
21K. Kirkwood181.181
22C. Lundgaard180.92
23D. DeFrancesco180.664
24S. Robb177.683
25J. Abel177.145
26R. Veekay170.822
27S. McLaughlin 

Farm to Finish:

1A. Palou184.014
2F. Rosenqvist183.975
3D. Malukas183.369
4J. Newgarden183.316
5N. Siegel183.194
6W. Power183.072
7C. Daly182.943
8S. Dixon182.664
9P. O'Ward182.645
10G. Rahal182.489
11R. Shwartzman182.443
12M. Armstrong182.409
13C. Ilott182.214
14M. Ericsson182.154
15A. Rossi181.846
16L. Foster181.805
17C. Rasmussen181.681
18K. Simpson181.589
19C. Herta181.472
20S. Ferrucci181.205
21K. Kirkwood181.181
22C. Lundgaard180.92
23D. DeFrancesco180.664
24S. Robb177.683
25J. Abel177.145
26R. Veekay170.822
27S. McLaughlin 

Josef Newgarden will start on pole for Saturday's race and will look to return to form after a poor run of finishes. In his last three races, the former world champion has not finished 25th or higher thanks to a range of crashes and poor finishes.

Last weekend in Mid-Ohio, Newgarden barely started after a rear wheel lock up saw into the gravel almost as soon as the track went green.

While Newgarden looked to make it a double pole early on, qualifying for Farm to Finish looked to be more competitive as drivers seemed to be able to attack more on their second lap.

Due to start fourth, Alex Palou pushed his car to take pole for Sunday's race setting the fastest average mph of any driver in either laps. This narrowly beat Rosenqvist to pole who was under 0.1 mph slower than Palou's lap time.

The grid will be in a Penske sandwich off the line this weekend as Scott McLaughlin will start from the back after a big crash out of turn one on his Synk 275 qualifying lap saw him not complete an official lap time.

Losing the rear, McLaughlin's car swung into the barriers and sustained serious damage.

It is unsure if he will be able to start in tonight's Synk 275 race.

In this article

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans Results
25m ago
6 Hours of Sao Paulo - Full World Endurance Championship qualifying results
Cadillac
IndyCar News
50m ago
Starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Synk 275 and Farm to Finish races: How the race will begin
Alex Palou will start on pole for the Farm to Finish race.
Le Mans Race Report
55m ago
Sao Paulo World Endurance Championship: Cadillac locks out front row
No. 12 Cadillac
IndyCar News
59m ago
2025 IndyCar Synk 275 and Farm to Finish qualifying results
Josef Newgarden with pole flag.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Updated starting grid for German MotoGP after two injury withdrawals
Pedro Acosta

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista “unlucky” UK WorldSBK first corner incident
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli out of German MotoGP after violent sprint crash
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega suffers “problem with my eyes” in UK WorldSBK Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “riding calm for the tyre” before Alex Lowes UK WorldSBK Race 1 crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
“One key thing missing” addressed by F1 team on a high
Sauber