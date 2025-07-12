Starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Synk 275 and Farm to Finish races: How the race will begin

Synk 275:

1 A. Palou 184.014 2 F. Rosenqvist 183.975 3 D. Malukas 183.369 4 J. Newgarden 183.316 5 N. Siegel 183.194 6 W. Power 183.072 7 C. Daly 182.943 8 S. Dixon 182.664 9 P. O'Ward 182.645 10 G. Rahal 182.489 11 R. Shwartzman 182.443 12 M. Armstrong 182.409 13 C. Ilott 182.214 14 M. Ericsson 182.154 15 A. Rossi 181.846 16 L. Foster 181.805 17 C. Rasmussen 181.681 18 K. Simpson 181.589 19 C. Herta 181.472 20 S. Ferrucci 181.205 21 K. Kirkwood 181.181 22 C. Lundgaard 180.92 23 D. DeFrancesco 180.664 24 S. Robb 177.683 25 J. Abel 177.145 26 R. Veekay 170.822 27 S. McLaughlin

Farm to Finish:

Josef Newgarden will start on pole for Saturday's race and will look to return to form after a poor run of finishes. In his last three races, the former world champion has not finished 25th or higher thanks to a range of crashes and poor finishes.

Last weekend in Mid-Ohio, Newgarden barely started after a rear wheel lock up saw into the gravel almost as soon as the track went green.

While Newgarden looked to make it a double pole early on, qualifying for Farm to Finish looked to be more competitive as drivers seemed to be able to attack more on their second lap.

Due to start fourth, Alex Palou pushed his car to take pole for Sunday's race setting the fastest average mph of any driver in either laps. This narrowly beat Rosenqvist to pole who was under 0.1 mph slower than Palou's lap time.

The grid will be in a Penske sandwich off the line this weekend as Scott McLaughlin will start from the back after a big crash out of turn one on his Synk 275 qualifying lap saw him not complete an official lap time.

Losing the rear, McLaughlin's car swung into the barriers and sustained serious damage.

It is unsure if he will be able to start in tonight's Synk 275 race.