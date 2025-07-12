Starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Synk 275 and Farm to Finish races: How the race will begin
Here's how both the Synk 275 and Farm to Finish races will start
Synk 275:
|1
|A. Palou
|184.014
|2
|F. Rosenqvist
|183.975
|3
|D. Malukas
|183.369
|4
|J. Newgarden
|183.316
|5
|N. Siegel
|183.194
|6
|W. Power
|183.072
|7
|C. Daly
|182.943
|8
|S. Dixon
|182.664
|9
|P. O'Ward
|182.645
|10
|G. Rahal
|182.489
|11
|R. Shwartzman
|182.443
|12
|M. Armstrong
|182.409
|13
|C. Ilott
|182.214
|14
|M. Ericsson
|182.154
|15
|A. Rossi
|181.846
|16
|L. Foster
|181.805
|17
|C. Rasmussen
|181.681
|18
|K. Simpson
|181.589
|19
|C. Herta
|181.472
|20
|S. Ferrucci
|181.205
|21
|K. Kirkwood
|181.181
|22
|C. Lundgaard
|180.92
|23
|D. DeFrancesco
|180.664
|24
|S. Robb
|177.683
|25
|J. Abel
|177.145
|26
|R. Veekay
|170.822
|27
|S. McLaughlin
Farm to Finish:
|1
|A. Palou
|184.014
|2
|F. Rosenqvist
|183.975
|3
|D. Malukas
|183.369
|4
|J. Newgarden
|183.316
|5
|N. Siegel
|183.194
|6
|W. Power
|183.072
|7
|C. Daly
|182.943
|8
|S. Dixon
|182.664
|9
|P. O'Ward
|182.645
|10
|G. Rahal
|182.489
|11
|R. Shwartzman
|182.443
|12
|M. Armstrong
|182.409
|13
|C. Ilott
|182.214
|14
|M. Ericsson
|182.154
|15
|A. Rossi
|181.846
|16
|L. Foster
|181.805
|17
|C. Rasmussen
|181.681
|18
|K. Simpson
|181.589
|19
|C. Herta
|181.472
|20
|S. Ferrucci
|181.205
|21
|K. Kirkwood
|181.181
|22
|C. Lundgaard
|180.92
|23
|D. DeFrancesco
|180.664
|24
|S. Robb
|177.683
|25
|J. Abel
|177.145
|26
|R. Veekay
|170.822
|27
|S. McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden will start on pole for Saturday's race and will look to return to form after a poor run of finishes. In his last three races, the former world champion has not finished 25th or higher thanks to a range of crashes and poor finishes.
Last weekend in Mid-Ohio, Newgarden barely started after a rear wheel lock up saw into the gravel almost as soon as the track went green.
While Newgarden looked to make it a double pole early on, qualifying for Farm to Finish looked to be more competitive as drivers seemed to be able to attack more on their second lap.
Due to start fourth, Alex Palou pushed his car to take pole for Sunday's race setting the fastest average mph of any driver in either laps. This narrowly beat Rosenqvist to pole who was under 0.1 mph slower than Palou's lap time.
The grid will be in a Penske sandwich off the line this weekend as Scott McLaughlin will start from the back after a big crash out of turn one on his Synk 275 qualifying lap saw him not complete an official lap time.
Losing the rear, McLaughlin's car swung into the barriers and sustained serious damage.
It is unsure if he will be able to start in tonight's Synk 275 race.