Fernando Alonso signs new multi-year F1 deal with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso will remain at Aston Martin until at least the end of 2026, the team have confirmed.

Aston Martin announced the news with a short press release stating: “I am here to stay”.

Alonso was one of the biggest names available on the F1 driver market prior to signing this new “multi-year” deal with the Spaniard linked with Mercedes and Red Bull in recent months.

It means Alonso will likely end his F1 career with Aston Martin, which will be powered by Honda from 2026.

Alonso and Honda’s relationship famously soured during their stint at McLaren, with the two-time world champion describing their underperforming power unit as a “GP2 engine” at the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix.

Time is clearly a healer, particularly in the case of Honda, which have assisted Red Bull and Max Verstappen to a plethora of race wins and world titles.

Alonso's decision to stay at Aston Martin takes one less option off the table for Mercedes as they look to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking of the news, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack said: “Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news.

"We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.

"We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him.

"Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force.

"This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda. We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together."