Revealed: Carlos Sainz’s two key options as Fernando Alonso stays at Aston Martin

Carlos Sainz has seen one major option for his F1 future disappear as Fernando Alonso signed a new Aston Martin deal.

Alonso has penned fresh terms to remain with his current team into the 2026 season, when new F1 engine regulations will kick in.

Alonso’s commitment - when he was an option for Mercedes and Red Bull in 2025 - is a crucial part of the driver market solved.

There are big ramifications for Ferrari’s Sainz.

Williams and Sauber are now his two likeliest landing spots for next year, F1.com’s Lawrence Barretto reports.

Red Bull are a less likely option because they would need to get rid of Sergio Perez, and bring in Sainz to partner Max Verstappen as he once did for Toro Rosso.

The lack of significant interest from Mercedes, who must replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, in Sainz is notable.

Williams have Alex Albon signed up long-term but could let Logan Sargeant go, if they can attract Sainz.

Despite their struggles with crashes and the lack of a spare chassis this year, Williams are a team on the up under James Vowles’ leadership.

Sauber, meanwhile, will evolve into Audi in 2026.

Sainz has a clear link to Audi because his father won the Dakar Rally representing the German manufacturer.

The Spanish driver is in-demand amid some red-hot form.

His win at last year's Singapore Grand Prix and this year's Australian Grand Prix are the only two race wins from a non-Red Bull driver since 2022.

He returned to win in Australia after appendix surgery to make the feat more remarkable.

But, it now seems that he must take a step backwards according to the current grid.

Williams are eighth and Sauber ninth in the current constructors' standings after four rounds of 2024, while Ferrari trail only Red Bull.