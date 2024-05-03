2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.595s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m28.700s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m28.711s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.784s
|5
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m28.817s
|6
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.868s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.012s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m29.056s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.163s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.175s
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m29.178s
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.189s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.314s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m29.393s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.445s
|16
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m29.495s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.636s
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m29.891s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.023s
|20
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m32.099s
Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in the only practice session at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.
The Dutchman was 0.105s ahead of Oscar Piastri in FP1, in a tight session.
Carlos Sainz was the lead Ferrari driver in third after Charles Leclerc spun on track, leaving him stranded in the middle of the track.
George Russell and Lance Stroll completed the top five in first practice.