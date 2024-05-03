2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 stopped in the practice session. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 stopped in the practice session…
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.595s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m28.700s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m28.711s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.784s
5Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m28.817s
6Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.868s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.012s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m29.056s
9Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.163s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.175s
11Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m29.178s
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.189s
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.314s
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m29.393s
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.445s
16Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m29.495s
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.636s
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m29.891s
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.023s
20Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m32.099s

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in the only practice session at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was 0.105s ahead of Oscar Piastri in FP1, in a tight session.

Carlos Sainz was the lead Ferrari driver in third after Charles Leclerc spun on track, leaving him stranded in the middle of the track.

George Russell and Lance Stroll completed the top five in first practice.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
22m ago
Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc to Miami sprint pole as Daniel Ricciardo impresses
Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Miami sprint race
Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Miami sprint race
F1
Results
25m ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami…
F1
News
56m ago
Adrian Newey ‘flattered’ by Lewis Hamilton comments about working with him at Ferrari
Adrian Newey is attending this weekend's Miami Grand Prix
Adrian Newey is attending this weekend's Miami Grand Prix
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
1h ago
FIA requested to allow Kimi Antonelli F1 debut as Imola rumours swirl
Antonelli recently completed his first F1 test with Mercedes
Antonelli recently completed his first F1 test with Mercedes

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen doesn’t have ‘key man exit clause’ linked to Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 Testing,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Max…
F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner rejects claim Red Bull unrest led to Adrian Newey exit
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner in the Miami paddock
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner in the Miami paddock
F1
News
3h ago
Explained: McLaren’s ‘astonishing’ 10 upgrades only Lando Norris is running
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen fastest in only Miami practice as Charles Leclerc stops
Max Verstappen topped the only practice session in Miami
Max Verstappen topped the only practice session in Miami