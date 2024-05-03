2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.595s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m28.700s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m28.711s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.784s 5 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m28.817s 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.868s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.012s 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m29.056s 9 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.163s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.175s 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m29.178s 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.189s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.314s 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m29.393s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m29.445s 16 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m29.495s 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m29.636s 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m29.891s 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.023s 20 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m32.099s

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in the only practice session at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was 0.105s ahead of Oscar Piastri in FP1, in a tight session.

Carlos Sainz was the lead Ferrari driver in third after Charles Leclerc spun on track, leaving him stranded in the middle of the track.

George Russell and Lance Stroll completed the top five in first practice.