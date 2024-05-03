Max Verstappen fastest in only Miami practice as Charles Leclerc stops

It was business as usual for Max Verstappen in the only practice at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen topped the only practice session in Miami
Max Verstappen topped the only practice session in Miami

Max Verstappen set the pace in the only practice session at the F1 Miami Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc stopped on track following a spin.

Despite being unhappy for much of FP1 and struggling for grip, the reigning world champion put his Red Bull top of the timesheet amid a late flurry of laps on the soft tyres.

Verstappen ended up 0.105 seconds clear of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, while Carlos Sainz was third in his Ferrari.

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc has been left on the back foot heading into sprint qualifying after he spun and became stranded in the middle of the track on just his third lap of practice.

Leclerc spun his Ferrari around coming out of Turn 16 and was unable to get his car facing in the right direction after his clutch overheated, an issue which prevented the Monegasque from taking any further part in the session.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 stopped in the practice session. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 stopped in the practice session…

George Russell was fourth fastest for Mercedes, ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was seventh.

RB’s Yuki Tsunoda was eighth-quickest despite only running mediums, ahead of the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly who completed the rest of the top-10.

Mercedes and McLaren have both brought significant upgrades in Miami.

Lando Norris - who is the only McLaren driver to have the full package on his car this weekend - was only 16th after battling steering issues.

The start of the weekend has been dominated by the news of Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull.

Sprint qualifying takes place at 9.30pm UK time. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3m ago
Adrian Newey ‘flattered’ by Lewis Hamilton comments about working with him at Ferrari
Adrian Newey is attending this weekend's Miami Grand Prix
Adrian Newey is attending this weekend's Miami Grand Prix
F1
26m ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
58m ago
FIA requested to allow Kimi Antonelli F1 debut as Imola rumours swirl
Antonelli recently completed his first F1 test with Mercedes
Antonelli recently completed his first F1 test with Mercedes
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen doesn’t have ‘key man exit clause’ linked to Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 Testing,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer with Max…
F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner rejects claim Red Bull unrest led to Adrian Newey exit
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner in the Miami paddock
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner in the Miami paddock

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Explained: McLaren’s ‘astonishing’ 10 upgrades only Lando Norris is running
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen fastest in only Miami practice as Charles Leclerc stops
Max Verstappen topped the only practice session in Miami
Max Verstappen topped the only practice session in Miami
F1
News
3h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 stopped in the practice session. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 stopped in the practice session…
F1
3h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6…