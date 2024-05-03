Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint: How the race will begin

This is how the starting grid will look for the sprint race at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. 

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint race starting grid
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
4Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
12Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
17Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
20Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen starts from pole position, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row. 

Sergio Perez is third, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who impressed on his way to claiming a fantastic fourth in his RB. 

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will line up fifth with McLaren's Oscar Piastri next to him on row three. 

Lance Stroll got the better of Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso to take seventh. 

McLaren's Lando Norris and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) round out the top 10.

Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are only 11th and 12th after a disappointing sprint qualifying. 

Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint race. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
40m ago
‘No more experiments’ for Merc as Lewis Hamilton concedes “that’s just our pace”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris blames “silly” mistakes for latest F1 qualifying blunder in Miami
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc: Good to put a stop to "talk” about F1 qualifying form
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami…
F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo confident things are "turning around" after "wild" sprint qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint: How the race will begin
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen delivers funny “LOL” radio sound bite after “terrible” Miami sprint pole
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint qualifying parc ferme…
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc to Miami sprint pole as Daniel Ricciardo impresses
Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Miami sprint race
Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Miami sprint race
F1
Results
2h ago
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami…
F1
News
2h ago
Adrian Newey ‘flattered’ by Lewis Hamilton comments about working with him at Ferrari
Adrian Newey is attending this weekend's Miami Grand Prix
Adrian Newey is attending this weekend's Miami Grand Prix