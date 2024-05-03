Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint: How the race will begin
This is how the starting grid will look for the sprint race at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint race starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen starts from pole position, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row.
Sergio Perez is third, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who impressed on his way to claiming a fantastic fourth in his RB.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will line up fifth with McLaren's Oscar Piastri next to him on row three.
Lance Stroll got the better of Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso to take seventh.
McLaren's Lando Norris and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) round out the top 10.
Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are only 11th and 12th after a disappointing sprint qualifying.
Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint race.