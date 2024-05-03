Starting grid for F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint race starting grid Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 19 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 20 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen starts from pole position, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row.

Sergio Perez is third, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who impressed on his way to claiming a fantastic fourth in his RB.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will line up fifth with McLaren's Oscar Piastri next to him on row three.

Lance Stroll got the better of Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso to take seventh.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) round out the top 10.

Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are only 11th and 12th after a disappointing sprint qualifying.

Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint race.