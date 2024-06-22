Starting grid for F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties

This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Pole sitter Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and second placed Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in qualifying parc
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
*11Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
17Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
18Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
19Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing

* Sergio Perez has a three-place grid penalty for driving his Red Bull in an unsafe condition after crashing in the Canadian Grand Prix. 

Lando Norris will start from pole position for just the second time in his F1 career, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining him on the front row of the Barcelona grid. 

Lewis Hamilton goes from third, with Mercedes teammate George Russell alongside him on the second row of the grid. 

Charles Leclerc starts fifth ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz. 

Alpine teammates Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will share row four, while Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso will complete the top-10 starters with Sergio Perez dropping down to P11 due to his grid drop.

