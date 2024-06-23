Starting grid for F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How today's race will begin after three penalties
This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.
|2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|*11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|19**
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|PL***
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
* Sergio Perez has a three-place grid penalty for driving his Red Bull in an unsafe condition after crashing in the Canadian Grand Prix.
** Logan Sargeant was handed a three-place grid penalty for blocking Lance Stroll in Q1.
*** Alex Albon will start from the pit lane after breaching parc ferme rules.
Logan Sargeant was also hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lando Norris in qualifying. But Sargeant qualified 20th so can't drop any lower.
Lando Norris will start from pole position for just the second time in his F1 career, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining him on the front row of the Barcelona grid.
Lewis Hamilton goes from third, with Mercedes teammate George Russell alongside him on the second row of the grid.
Charles Leclerc starts fifth ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.
Alpine teammates Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will share row four, while Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso will complete the top-10 starters with Sergio Perez dropping down to P11 due to his grid drop.