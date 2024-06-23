Starting grid for F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How today's race will begin after three penalties

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team *11 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 18 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 19** Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing PL*** Alex Albon THA Williams Racing

* Sergio Perez has a three-place grid penalty for driving his Red Bull in an unsafe condition after crashing in the Canadian Grand Prix.

** Logan Sargeant was handed a three-place grid penalty for blocking Lance Stroll in Q1.

*** Alex Albon will start from the pit lane after breaching parc ferme rules.

Logan Sargeant was also hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lando Norris in qualifying. But Sargeant qualified 20th so can't drop any lower.

Lando Norris will start from pole position for just the second time in his F1 career, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen joining him on the front row of the Barcelona grid.

Lewis Hamilton goes from third, with Mercedes teammate George Russell alongside him on the second row of the grid.

Charles Leclerc starts fifth ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

Alpine teammates Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will share row four, while Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso will complete the top-10 starters with Sergio Perez dropping down to P11 due to his grid drop.