Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race - starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 15 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 19 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start at the front after claiming pole position in Friday's sprint qualifying.

McLaren's Lando Norris - recently his closest competition - starts from second. His teammate Oscar Piastri will be third.

Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are fourth and sixth, either side of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc saw his sprint qualifying ruined when he stopped in the pitlane with an issue, failing to set a time in SQ3, so he must start from 10th.

The Aston Martins are notably in a lowly 12th and 13th, while Daniel Ricciardo must start from 16th.