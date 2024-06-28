Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint: How the race will begin
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race - starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
McLaren F1 Team
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
Scuderia Ferrari
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|15
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
Williams Racing
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
Williams Racing
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start at the front after claiming pole position in Friday's sprint qualifying.
McLaren's Lando Norris - recently his closest competition - starts from second. His teammate Oscar Piastri will be third.
Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are fourth and sixth, either side of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Charles Leclerc saw his sprint qualifying ruined when he stopped in the pitlane with an issue, failing to set a time in SQ3, so he must start from 10th.
The Aston Martins are notably in a lowly 12th and 13th, while Daniel Ricciardo must start from 16th.