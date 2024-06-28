Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint: How the race will begin

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 celebrates his pole position in Sprint qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship,
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race - starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBR
McLaren F1 Team
3Oscar PiastriAUS
McLaren F1 Team
4George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Carlos SainzESP
Scuderia Ferrari
6Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Sergio PerezMEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
8Esteban OconFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
9Pierre GaslyFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
10Charles LeclercMON
Scuderia Ferrari
11Kevin MagnussenDEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
12Lance StrollCAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
13Fernando AlonsoESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Yuki TsunodaJPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
15Logan SargeantUSA
Williams Racing
16Daniel RicciardoAUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
17Nico HulkenbergGER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Valtteri BottasFIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
19Alex AlbonTHA
Williams Racing
20Zhou GuanyuCHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start at the front after claiming pole position in Friday's sprint qualifying.

McLaren's Lando Norris - recently his closest competition - starts from second. His teammate Oscar Piastri will be third.

Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are fourth and sixth, either side of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc saw his sprint qualifying ruined when he stopped in the pitlane with an issue, failing to set a time in SQ3, so he must start from 10th.

The Aston Martins are notably in a lowly 12th and 13th, while Daniel Ricciardo must start from 16th.

