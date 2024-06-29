Christian Horner tells Toto Wolff he could sign Jos Verstappen instead

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has accused Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff of “distraction tactics” in his public pursuit of Max Verstappen, reports Lewis Larkam in Austria.

Verstappen moved to shut down talk that he could leave Red Bull and join Mercedes as Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton’s replacement next season on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion’s comments have followed long-running public courting from Wolff, who has openly admitted on several occasions that he would love to sign Verstappen.

Horner cheekily suggested Wolff could sign Verstappen’s father, Jos, instead.

“I thought Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this conference yesterday [Thursday],” Horner said. “He’s always been absolutely consistent in that with the team.

“So, yeah, I think it’s purely a tactic of distraction. If he does want a Verstappen for next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available.”

Horner aimed a dig at Wolff by alluding to the fact that it was Hamilton who set off what has turned out to be a frantic driver market by choosing to quit Mercedes.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…

“It only reaffirms what we already know. Max is an important part of our team,” Horner added.

“He’s had all of his victories and podiums in Red Bull Racing cars, his three world championships so far. And he’s a crucial member of the team. He enjoys being part of the team. He’s got a tremendous group around him. And we know what the future looks like.

“A lot of noise has been made about him going elsewhere. And sometimes, one just thinks that that’s a distraction tactic that’s just thrown in because you have to question what are the motives obviously behind that.

“The driver that’s created all the movement in the market had all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations and so on and chose to leave and left the vacancy at Mercedes.

“Which is why there has now been obviously a little bit of speculation as to who will fill that seat. But it won’t be Max Verstappen.”