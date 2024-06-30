Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How Sunday's race will begin

This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, pole
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren,…
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
5Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

 

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
14m ago
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Marc Marquez penalty
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
F1
News
23m ago
Expert verdict delivered on Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris rule-breaking battle
Lando Norris, Max Verstappen
Lando Norris, Max Verstappen
F1
News
28m ago
Will Max Verstappen apologise for Lando Norris clash? “We’ll talk about it”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop with a puncture after collision with Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop with a puncture…
MotoGP
News
47m ago
Enea Bastianini admits qualifying woes need to be addressed to win
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
53m ago
Lando Norris: “I got taken out” | Friends with Max Verstappen? “It depends…”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop with a puncture after contact with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop with a puncture after…

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
53m ago
2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results after Marc Marquez penalty
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Assen 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Assen 2024
MotoGP
News
59m ago
Jorge Martin: “I don’t think I had the chance” to beat Francesco Bagnaia
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez receives Assen MotoGP post-race penalty
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on third Assen win: “The best one in MotoGP”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia