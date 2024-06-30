Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How Sunday's race will begin
This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber