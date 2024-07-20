Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
|2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|14
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Lando Norris will head McLaren's first front-row lockout since Brazil 2012 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with teammate Oscar Piastri alongside.
Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen will go from third, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc.
Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will line up seventh and eighth, with the RB pair of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda line-a-stern in ninth and 10th.
After his qualifying nightmare, Sergio Perez will start 16th, with Mercedes' George Russell only 17th following his shock Q1 elimination.