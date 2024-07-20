Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is how the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, pole position;
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
12Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
14Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
17George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
19Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team

Lando Norris will head McLaren's first front-row lockout since Brazil 2012 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with teammate Oscar Piastri alongside. 

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen will go from third, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc. 

Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will line up seventh and eighth, with the RB pair of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda line-a-stern in ninth and 10th. 

After his qualifying nightmare, Sergio Perez will start 16th, with Mercedes' George Russell only 17th following his shock Q1 elimination. 

