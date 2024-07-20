Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 14 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 17 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 19 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team

Lando Norris will head McLaren's first front-row lockout since Brazil 2012 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with teammate Oscar Piastri alongside.

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen will go from third, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc.

Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will line up seventh and eighth, with the RB pair of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda line-a-stern in ninth and 10th.

After his qualifying nightmare, Sergio Perez will start 16th, with Mercedes' George Russell only 17th following his shock Q1 elimination.