Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Race to begin with two cars in pitlane

Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, pole position;
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBR
McLaren F1 Team
2Oscar PiastriAUS
McLaren F1 Team
3Max VerstappenNED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
5Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
7Fernando AlonsoESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
8Lance StrollCAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Daniel RicciardoAUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
10Nico HulkenbergGER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Valtteri BottasFIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
13Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
14Kevin MagnussenDEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Sergio PerezMEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
16George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
17Zhou GuanyuCHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Esteban OconFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
PitlanePierre GaslyFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
PitlaneYuki TsunodaJPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Lando Norris will head McLaren's first front-row lockout since Brazil 2012 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with teammate Oscar Piastri alongside. 

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen will go from third, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc. 

Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will line up seventh and eighth.

RB's Yuki Tsunoda (who qualified in 10th) and Alpine's Pierre Gasly (qualified 20th) will start from the pitlane.

RB have changed Tsunoda's survival cell, while Alpine introduced a new battery to Gasly's pool of PU components.

Multiple cars will move forward one place due to Tsunoda dropping into the pitlane, most notably Sergio Perez and George Russell.

After his qualifying nightmare, Perez will start 15th, with Mercedes' George Russell only 16th following his shock Q1 elimination. 

