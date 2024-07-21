Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Race to begin with two cars in pitlane
Two cars in the pitlane means a boost for several drivers at F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
|2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|13
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|16
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|Pitlane
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|Pitlane
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Lando Norris will head McLaren's first front-row lockout since Brazil 2012 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with teammate Oscar Piastri alongside.
Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen will go from third, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc.
Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will line up seventh and eighth.
RB's Yuki Tsunoda (who qualified in 10th) and Alpine's Pierre Gasly (qualified 20th) will start from the pitlane.
RB have changed Tsunoda's survival cell, while Alpine introduced a new battery to Gasly's pool of PU components.
Multiple cars will move forward one place due to Tsunoda dropping into the pitlane, most notably Sergio Perez and George Russell.
After his qualifying nightmare, Perez will start 15th, with Mercedes' George Russell only 16th following his shock Q1 elimination.