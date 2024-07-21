Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Race to begin with two cars in pitlane

2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 13 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 16 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team Pitlane Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team Pitlane Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Lando Norris will head McLaren's first front-row lockout since Brazil 2012 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with teammate Oscar Piastri alongside.

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen will go from third, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc.

Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will line up seventh and eighth.

RB's Yuki Tsunoda (who qualified in 10th) and Alpine's Pierre Gasly (qualified 20th) will start from the pitlane.

RB have changed Tsunoda's survival cell, while Alpine introduced a new battery to Gasly's pool of PU components.

Multiple cars will move forward one place due to Tsunoda dropping into the pitlane, most notably Sergio Perez and George Russell.

After his qualifying nightmare, Perez will start 15th, with Mercedes' George Russell only 16th following his shock Q1 elimination.