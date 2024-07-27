Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix after grid penalties

How the F1 grid will line up at Spa-Francorchamps for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
11* Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
14Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20** Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team

* Verstappen will serve a 10-place grid drop for exceeding his power unit allocation 

** Tsunoda has incurred a penalty exceeding 15 places due to the amount of power unit components changed on his car, meaning he will start from the back of the grid

