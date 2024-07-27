Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix after grid penalties

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 11 * Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 ** Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

* Verstappen will serve a 10-place grid drop for exceeding his power unit allocation

** Tsunoda has incurred a penalty exceeding 15 places due to the amount of power unit components changed on his car, meaning he will start from the back of the grid