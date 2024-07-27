Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix after grid penalties
How the F1 grid will line up at Spa-Francorchamps for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|11
|* Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|** Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
* Verstappen will serve a 10-place grid drop for exceeding his power unit allocation
** Tsunoda has incurred a penalty exceeding 15 places due to the amount of power unit components changed on his car, meaning he will start from the back of the grid