Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen grid penalty
How the F1 grid will line up at Spa-Francorchamps for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|11
|* Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|19
|**Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|*** Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
* Max Verstappen will serve a 10-place grid drop for exceeding his power unit allocation.
Red Bull chose in advance of this weekend to let Verstappen serve his grid penalty at Spa, a track which offers ample opportunity to overtake.
He has previously won the Belgian Grand Prix despite a grid penalty, from 14th and sixth.
*** Zhou Guanyu received a three-place grid drop for impeding Verstappen in qualifying. But, due to Tsunoda's even larger penalty, Zhou will remain 19th.
*** Yuki Tsunoda has incurred a penalty exceeding 15 places due to the amount of power unit components changed on his car, meaning he will start from the back of the grid.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is in pole position with a great chance to return his team to winning ways.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez is second on the grid, a fantastic opportunity for him to deliver a reminder of his talents. He is under pressure to keep his Red Bull drive.
Lewis Hamilton is third and the Mercedes driver will eye victory again, although McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are behind him.