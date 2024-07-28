Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen grid penalty

How the F1 grid will line up at Spa-Francorchamps for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix,
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
11* Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
14Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
19**Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20*** Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team

* Max Verstappen will serve a 10-place grid drop for exceeding his power unit allocation.

Red Bull chose in advance of this weekend to let Verstappen serve his grid penalty at Spa, a track which offers ample opportunity to overtake.

He has previously won the Belgian Grand Prix despite a grid penalty, from 14th and sixth.

*** Zhou Guanyu received a three-place grid drop for impeding Verstappen in qualifying. But, due to Tsunoda's even larger penalty, Zhou will remain 19th.

*** Yuki Tsunoda has incurred a penalty exceeding 15 places due to the amount of power unit components changed on his car, meaning he will start from the back of the grid.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is in pole position with a great chance to return his team to winning ways.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez is second on the grid, a fantastic opportunity for him to deliver a reminder of his talents. He is under pressure to keep his Red Bull drive.

Lewis Hamilton is third and the Mercedes driver will eye victory again, although McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are behind him.

