Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen grid penalty

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 11 * Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 19 **Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 *** Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

* Max Verstappen will serve a 10-place grid drop for exceeding his power unit allocation.

Red Bull chose in advance of this weekend to let Verstappen serve his grid penalty at Spa, a track which offers ample opportunity to overtake.

He has previously won the Belgian Grand Prix despite a grid penalty, from 14th and sixth.

*** Zhou Guanyu received a three-place grid drop for impeding Verstappen in qualifying. But, due to Tsunoda's even larger penalty, Zhou will remain 19th.

*** Yuki Tsunoda has incurred a penalty exceeding 15 places due to the amount of power unit components changed on his car, meaning he will start from the back of the grid.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is in pole position with a great chance to return his team to winning ways.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez is second on the grid, a fantastic opportunity for him to deliver a reminder of his talents. He is under pressure to keep his Red Bull drive.

Lewis Hamilton is third and the Mercedes driver will eye victory again, although McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are behind him.