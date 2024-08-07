One attractive option for Adrian Newey has been emphatically ruled out

Adrian Newey won't be returning to McLaren, Zak Brown has confirmed.

Adrian Newey, Jeremy Clarkson and Zak Brown
Adrian Newey, Jeremy Clarkson and Zak Brown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has ruled out a sensational swoop for Red Bull F1 design guru Adrian Newey.

Since his departure from Red Bull was announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year, Newey has been linked with a host of teams.

Newey has reportedly been in talks with Aston Martin and Ferrari, while a return to McLaren was also mooted given his close friendship with Brown.

The F1 designer will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025 - with the identity of his new team still unclear.

In an interview with the BBC, Brown confirmed that Newey won’t be returning to Woking in 2025.

“We're not going to sign Adrian,” Brown said. "I'm very happy with the team. Adrian is a great friend, huge talent, resume second to none.

“But with what we have in place here, I couldn't be happier. We can get the job done.

“I'm happy with the race team we have and we're going to try to win the world championship with the team sitting here today.”

Brown’s trust in his current design team is unsurprising given McLaren’s remarkable resurgence in the last 18 months.

McLaren have gone from the back of the grid to becoming the favourites to take this year’s constructors’ championship.

Looking ahead to the title battle, Brown added: “It's gonna be a slug-fest. I think it's gonna be a slug-fest between all four teams [Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari].

“You're gonna see epic battles. Eight drivers that can show up at almost any track and win, and it's gonna be exciting.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Explained: How Johann Zarco conquered ‘hardest race in the world’ at Suzuka
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
7h ago
Helmut Marko claims Carlos Sainz has a release clause in Williams contract
Helmut Marko and Carlos Sainz
Helmut Marko and Carlos Sainz
WSBK
News
9h ago
Alex Lowes: “I’m riding as good as I’ve ever ridden”
Alex Lowes, 2024 Czech WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Czech WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Jack Miller: KTM MotoGP bike "more temperature sensitive than in the past"
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 MotoGP British GP
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 MotoGP British GP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
11h ago
One attractive option for Adrian Newey has been emphatically ruled out
Adrian Newey, Jeremy Clarkson and Zak Brown
Adrian Newey, Jeremy Clarkson and Zak Brown

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
Ducati GP23 vow hints at boost for Marc Marquez in MotoGP title race
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
12h ago
Michael Dunlop makes Ducati 916 switch for Manx GP
IOMTT, Isle of MAn TT, 2023, Supertwin, race1. Dunlop, Browne, Coward
IOMTT, Isle of MAn TT, 2023, Supertwin, race1. Dunlop, Browne, Coward
F1
News
13h ago
How Mercedes overturned their worst start to an F1 season in over a decade
George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix
George Russell at the Miami Grand Prix
MotoGP
Feature
13h ago
Why Fabio Di Giannantonio’s new MotoGP deal should serve as a cautionary tale
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio