Williams probed by “release clause” theory about Carlos Sainz

Eddie Jordan believes that Carlos Sainz’s contract with Williams will include a clause enabling him to move to a bigger team.

Williams completed the major signing of outgoing Ferrari driver Sainz for 2025 and beyond, beating Sauber and Alpine to his signature.

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, moved quickly to quell speculation about a release clause should Red Bull or Mercedes come calling for Sainz.

"There are precisely 10 people in the world that know what the interior of the contract holds,” Vowles insisted, while promising that Sainz is committed long-term.

However, that hasn’t stopped F1 veteran Jordan wondering if some smallprint in the deal might allow Sainz to change his mind.

“He has been fantastic at Ferrari,” Jordan said on his Formula For Success YouTube channel.

“This is a very strong statement by Williams to secure his services, a major coup.

“But I’m sure it’s not without little issues. Carlos would have preferred to be with McLaren, Red Bull, certainly Mercedes.

“I can be for sure, knowing Carlos’ dad, that there will some sort of release clause.

“Or some way Carlos could get out, if something massive comes in front of him.

“At this moment, that is going to happen. We need to see how the season unfolds next year.

“For now, it gives me encouragement because I love drivers being up against each other. I’m a huge fan of Albon.

“I think they are brilliantly paired. The advantage must be with Sainz, a three-time grand prix winner.

“Next year, if Williams can make a podium, it would such a joy.

“In my day, racing as a driver and a team, Williams were an unbelievable outfit. They were mind-blowing.

“Adrian Newey was the brain for how their car unfolded.

“Would we like to see Williams get back to near where they were? It would such a joy.”

Sainz and Albon will form an exciting duo next year.

Vowles has insisted that their growing project is targeting 2026, when the new F1 regulations could give them an opportunity to dramatically advance up the grid.

