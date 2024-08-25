Kimi Antonelli to drive Mercedes in Monza FP1, but ruled out of Williams move

Toto Wolff has ruled Andrea Kimi Antonelli out from making his F1 debut mid-season with Williams, while confirming he will drive for Mercedes in FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday.

Antonelli is expected to make his full-time F1 debut with Mercedes in 2025, taking over from Lewis Hamilton.

A short stint with Antonelli could give him crucial experience ahead of his time at Mercedes.

However, Wolff categorically ruled it out, sticking to their original plan of having Antonelli compete in FIA Formula 2 alongside an extensive testing programme with the team.

Speaking to media including Crash.net at Zandvoort on Sunday, Wolff confirmed he will drive for Mercedes in first practice at Monza.

“We’re going to do an FP1 with Kimi in Monza, which is going to be a really emotional moment,” Wolff said. “We’ve followed him since he was 11 and a baby go-kart driver, with a Mercedes kit, proud to be in the garage.

“To see him drive out on Friday in FP1, in Monza, in front of the tifosi, having an Italian kid in a competitive car, I think that will be something that everybody in Italy can be very proud of. Then we’ll take it from there.”

Since the start of the season, there has been constant talk about Antonelli making his debut in 2024 with Williams.

Logan Sargeant’s poor form has led to suggestions that he could be replaced mid-season, particularly after his heavy shunt in FP3.

Wolff confirmed Antonelli will not make his F1 debut with Williams this year, potentially paving the way for either Mick Schumacher or Liam Lawson should James Vowles decide to replace Sargeant.

“Between James Vowles and myself, we have a super transparent,” he added. “Transparent discussions and relationship.

“James was part of developing Kimi and finding Kimi. I think what’s best for him is to continue the programme as we have decided, with the TPC [Testing of Previous Car] testing and F2, and see how that goes, rather than disrupting our plan and giving him the opportunity in a Williams. That’s the decision we have taken.”