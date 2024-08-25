Christian Horner: McLaren in a different league | ‘Nothing secure’ in title race

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says McLaren’s pace was “in a different league” at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen snatched the lead from Lando Norris at the start but the McLaren driver fought back to claim what was ultimately a dominant second career win at Zandvoort.

Norris suddenly caught and re-passed Verstappen on Lap 18, before impressively pulling clear with ease. The Briton’s margin of victory was nearly 23 seconds over Verstappen at the chequered flag.

Horner admitted Red Bull simply had no answer to McLaren’s pace.

“Congrats to McLaren and Lando. Their car was in a different league today,” he told Sky Sports.

“We did everything we could. Max converted P2 into a lead, but you could see that their pace was just in a different league. Plenty of work to do.

“I think we have learned a lot of lessons this weekend, which have been really valuable. And a solid drive from Checo. It’s time to digest what has happened here. Damage limitation with P2 and try to bounce back in Monza.”

Asked if Red Bull have upgrades in the pipeline to try and regain some momentum after going five races without a victory, Horner replied: "We need to understand where the deficit is. We have learned quite a lot this weekend.

“But you can see that the pace they have at this track was outstanding. So we need to understand how we can improve the performance of our car.”

Norris has cut Verstappen’s championship lead down to 70 points, while McLaren are now just 30 points behind reigning world champions Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

“The pace they had today… nothing is secure,” Horner admitted.

“We still have a comfortable lead in the drivers’. But in the constructors', again another chunk of points has come off today.

“We are going to have to respond and I am confident we have the strength in depth to do that.”