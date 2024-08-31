Starting grid at the F1 Italian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
How the F1 grid will line up at Monza for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza:
|2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Lando Norris spearheads a McLaren 1-2 ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.
George Russell will go from third after pipping both Ferraris in qualifying, much to the dismay of the home crowd.
Charles Leclerc starts fourth with Carlos Sainz in fifth, both of whom are ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was left disappointed to only be sixth.
Max Verstappen has work to do from seventh after suffering his worst qualifying performance of the season.
Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez lines up alongside in eighth, with Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top-10 for Williams and Haas respectively.