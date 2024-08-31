Starting grid at the F1 Italian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza:

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 13 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 18 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Lando Norris spearheads a McLaren 1-2 ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.

George Russell will go from third after pipping both Ferraris in qualifying, much to the dismay of the home crowd.

Charles Leclerc starts fourth with Carlos Sainz in fifth, both of whom are ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was left disappointed to only be sixth.

Max Verstappen has work to do from seventh after suffering his worst qualifying performance of the season.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez lines up alongside in eighth, with Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top-10 for Williams and Haas respectively.