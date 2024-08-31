Starting grid at the F1 Italian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

How the F1 grid will line up at Monza for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.

Here is the starting grid for the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza: 

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
9Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
13Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Lando Norris spearheads a McLaren 1-2 ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.

George Russell will go from third after pipping both Ferraris in qualifying, much to the dismay of the home crowd. 

Charles Leclerc starts fourth with Carlos Sainz in fifth, both of whom are ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was left disappointed to only be sixth. 

Max Verstappen has work to do from seventh after suffering his worst qualifying performance of the season. 

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez lines up alongside in eighth, with Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top-10 for Williams and Haas respectively. 

 

