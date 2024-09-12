How to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, including timings and schedule

McLaren
This is how to watch the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 13-15 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times below.

The battle for the drivers' and the constructors' championship is on at the 17th round of the year in Baku.

Max Verstappen has a 62-point lead ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers', but Red Bull are only eight ahead of McLaren in the constructors'.

McLaren have the faster car meaning both of the championships are alive.

They have notably confirmed that they will U-turn on previous plans, and will treat Lando Norris with priority ahead of Oscar Piastri in an effort to chase down Verstappen.

How will that play out in Baku?

This is also the first race since Adrian Newey was confirmed as going to Aston Martin.

HOW TO WATCH AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2024 ONLINE

F1TV is the official Formula 1 streaming service. It shows every single session and race of the season, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Azerbaijan GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

F1 is broadcast in Australia by Fox Sports, and you can watch if you have a Foxtel subscription, or via Kayo Sport.

AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday September 13
10.30pm - Practice 1
2pm - Practice 2

Saturday September 14
9.30am - Practice 3
1pm - Qualifying

Sunday September 15
12pm - F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

