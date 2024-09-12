Fernando Alonso hopeful for Adrian Newey era but worries “I don’t have time”

Fernando Alonso says he cannot “predict the future” but hopes legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey’s arrival at Aston Martin can help him secure a third world title.

The two-time world champion has not been able to add to the back-to-back drivers’ titles he won with Renault in 2005 and 2006, with opportunities to win a third crown agonisingly slipping him by, most notably in narrow defeats to Sebastian Vettel in 2010 and 2012.

It has also been over a decade since Alonso, considered one of the all-time great F1 drivers, last stood on the top step of the podium at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

Aston Martin announced the statement signing of Newey, who has won 25 world championship titles across his career to date, ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Asked by Crash.net if Newey’s arrival will give him his best chance to get a 33rd career win and ultimately a third world championship, Alonso replied: “Yeah, I mean let’s see. We cannot predict the future.

“But as I said before, I think we have quite a good few things coming in the next few months in the team. Especially the wind tunnel. I would say that is a game-changer for us.

“We are using Mercedes' wind tunnel and are obviously limited on time, limiting when in the week they allow us to go there and things. So to have our own wind tunnel and use it wisely during the week in the moments that are needed, I think that will be a huge step forward.

“The factory as well, we cannot forget that Aston Martin two years ago was still in a very small building from Racing Point, Force India. Now we’ve doubled the personnel and we have these new facilities.

“Step-by-step we have all to have that first race win and hopefully fight for championships in the future. I am aware this takes time, and I don’t have that time in a way. But I’m relaxed and I’m enjoying the journey.”

Earlier this year Alonso signed a fresh contract with Aston Martin that commits him to the Silverstone-based team until the end of 2026 - when he will be 45 years old.

He joked he will still be “driving” after that, but did not specify whether it will be in F1 or another series.

“I will be driving in 2026. After 26, I will be driving,” he said in response to being asked how he sees his future post-2025.

"In Formula 1 or other series. If I am not driving in Formula 1, I will be in the Aston Martin team, somehow, so I will enjoy that future. After that, I will be driving.”

With Newey not starting at Aston Martin until March 2025, the Spaniard reckons it will be 2026 at the earliest before the 65-year-old’s impact is truly felt.

“I would like to say but honestly, I don’t think so,” he said. “March 2025, I think the focus for most of the teams will be the 26 project and the change of regulations. He’s starting in March, getting to know everybody in the factory, it’s April or May.

“I don’t think that it’s really worth spending much on the 2025 campaign, unless it’s fighting for a championship. I hope we have a nice surprise but I doubt it! So I think the 26 project should be the first car that he has an influence on.”