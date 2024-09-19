Max Verstappen on F1 radio swear ban: "Are we five-year-olds?"

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has given his verdict on the FIA's push to stamp out foul language over F1 team radio.

Ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has asked Formula One Management (FOM) to minimise the amount of swearing that is broadcast on television, Motorsport reports.

Ben Sulayem is quoted as saying he does not want F1 drivers to sound like “rappers” over team radio.

Speaking in Thursday’s FIA press conference, Verstappen referred to his car as being “f****d” during last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, prompting host Tom Clarkson to issue an apology for the world champion’s language.

Asked for his view on whether swearing should be policed, the Dutchman replied: "I guess the world is changing a bit, but I think it already just starts with not broadcasting it or not giving the option for people to hear it in general.

"Of course, there are a lot of apps where people can listen to radios and stuff. You have to probably limit it or have a bit of a delay that you can censor out a few things. That will help a lot more than putting bans on drivers because for example I couldn't even say the f-word. I mean it's not even that bad right?

"I mean the car was not working, the car is f-ed, yeah. And then, excuse me for the language but come on, what are we? Five-year-olds six-year-olds?

"Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching I mean they will eventually swear anyway even if their parents won't or they will not allow it. When they grow up they will walk around with their friends and they will be swearing. So you know this is not changing anything."

Verstappen’s title rival Lando Norris agreed, adding: “We’re just the guys in the heat of the moment, under stress, under pressure, fighting, having big crashes.

“It’s just a lot easier for them to say than for us to do because we’re out there putting our hearts on the line on trying to race people and we’re giving it our all.

"Our heart rates are so high. We're just putting our passion and our love into it. Of course, there's going to be some bad words on the other side of it, but it's just because we're trying, we're wanting to give our best and we feel hard done by when things don't go right.”