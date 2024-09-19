Max Verstappen on F1 radio swear ban: "Are we five-year-olds?"

F1 world champion Max Verstappen reacts to FIA push to clampdown on foul language over team radio.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has given his verdict on the FIA's push to stamp out foul language over F1 team radio.

Ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has asked Formula One Management (FOM) to minimise the amount of swearing that is broadcast on television, Motorsport reports.

Ben Sulayem is quoted as saying he does not want F1 drivers to sound like “rappers” over team radio.

Speaking in Thursday’s FIA press conference, Verstappen referred to his car as being “f****d” during last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, prompting host Tom Clarkson to issue an apology for the world champion’s language.

Asked for his view on whether swearing should be policed, the Dutchman replied: "I guess the world is changing a bit, but I think it already just starts with not broadcasting it or not giving the option for people to hear it in general. 

"Of course, there are a lot of apps where people can listen to radios and stuff. You have to probably limit it or have a bit of a delay that you can censor out a few things. That will help a lot more than putting bans on drivers because for example I couldn't even say the f-word. I mean it's not even that bad right? 

"I mean the car was not working, the car is f-ed, yeah. And then, excuse me for the language but come on, what are we? Five-year-olds six-year-olds? 

"Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching I mean they will eventually swear anyway even if their parents won't or they will not allow it. When they grow up they will walk around with their friends and they will be swearing. So you know this is not changing anything."

Verstappen’s title rival Lando Norris agreed, adding: “We’re just the guys in the heat of the moment, under stress, under pressure, fighting, having big crashes.

“It’s just a lot easier for them to say than for us to do because we’re out there putting our hearts on the line on trying to race people and we’re giving it our all.

"Our heart rates are so high. We're just putting our passion and our love into it. Of course, there's going to be some bad words on the other side of it, but it's just because we're trying, we're wanting to give our best and we feel hard done by when things don't go right.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4m ago
MotoGP podium boos: Marc Marquez thanks Bagnaia, Pecco: “It’s happened to me”
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, San Marino podium
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, San Marino podium
BSB
News
5m ago
Ryan Vickers and OMG Yamaha to part ways at end of BSB 2024
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
18m ago
Charles Leclerc reveals Ferrari discussions over McLaren’s “controversial” wing
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
28m ago
New Audi F1 contender emerges | Valtteri Bottas “can’t share much” on future
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
WSBK
News
32m ago
Tommy Bridewell considers WorldSBK future ahead of Cremona wildcard
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
45m ago
Brad Binder gives initial verdict on 2025 KTM MotoGP prototype
Brad Binder, KTM Racing, Misano MotoGP test 2024
Brad Binder, KTM Racing, Misano MotoGP test 2024
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
48m ago
British Superbike team announce switch from Kawasaki to Honda
CDH Racing
CDH Racing
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha test team "a little bit of a mess"
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton will give it “absolutely everything” after “miserable” Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega aims to recover “a lot of points” on absent Toprak Razgatlioglu in WSBK title chase
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose