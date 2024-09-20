FIA announce ruling on Max Verstappen's press conference swearing

Max Verstappen has been given an "obligation to accomplish some work of public interest" by the FIA after swearing in a press conference.

A stewards' notice issued shortly after opening practice on Friday at the Singapore Grand Prix confirmed Verstappen was in alleged breach of Article 12.2.1.k of the International Sporting Code, which is related to "language used during the FIA Thursday driver press conference".

Verstappen referred to his Red Bull as “f****d” when explaining his struggles at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which prompted press conference host Tom Clarkson to issue an apology.

The FIA judgement

The FIA decision is an "obligation to accomplish some work of public interest".

The reasoning was explained: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representative and reviewed the audio transcript. It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts.

"In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport.

"This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in Formula One, in particular in Las Vegas in 2023.

"The Stewards reviewed the transcript of the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, driver of car 1, used language to describe his car at the Event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered “coarse, rude” or may “cause offense” and is not considered suitable for broadcast. This is “Misconduct” as defined in Art 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Art 12.2.1.k.

"The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group. When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language.

"While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologized for his behaviour.

"The Stewards note that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here.

"But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be “obliged to accomplish some work of public interest” (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in co ordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."

FIA swearing clampdown

It comes after it emerged FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is trying to stamp out driver swearing over team radio.

Asked for his view on the FIA's stance on foul language, the Dutchman said: "I guess the world is changing a bit, but I think it already just starts with not broadcasting it or not giving the option for people to hear it in general.

"Of course, there are a lot of apps where people can listen to radios and stuff. You have to probably limit it or have a bit of a delay that you can censor out a few things. That will help a lot more than putting bans on drivers because for example I couldn't even say the f-word. I mean it's not even that bad right?

"I mean the car was not working, the car is f-ed, yeah. And then, excuse me for the language but come on, what are we? Five-year-olds six-year-olds?

"Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching I mean they will eventually swear anyway even if their parents won't or they will not allow it. When they grow up they will walk around with their friends and they will be swearing. So you know this is not changing anything."