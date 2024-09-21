Starting grid at the F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
How the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|13
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Lando Norris starts on pole position, with F1 title rival Max Verstappen joining him on the front row of the grid.
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell lock out the second row in third and fourth, with the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri in fifth.
Nico Hulkenberg starts a brilliant sixth for Haas, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and RB's Yuki Tsunoda.
After suffering a disastrous qualifying, the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will go from ninth and 10th.
Leclerc had his best lap time deleted, while Sainz ended his qualifying in the barriers with a heavy crash at the final corner on his first flying lap of Q3.
Sergio Perez goes from a lowly 13th, behind the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto.