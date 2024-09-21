Starting grid at the F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

How the F1 grid will line up for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
6Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
8Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
10Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
11Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
12Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
13Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Lando Norris starts on pole position, with F1 title rival Max Verstappen joining him on the front row of the grid. 

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell lock out the second row in third and fourth, with the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri in fifth. 

Nico Hulkenberg starts a brilliant sixth for Haas, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and RB's Yuki Tsunoda. 

After suffering a disastrous qualifying, the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will go from ninth and 10th. 

Leclerc had his best lap time deleted, while Sainz ended his qualifying in the barriers with a heavy crash at the final corner on his first flying lap of Q3. 

Sergio Perez goes from a lowly 13th, behind the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta “much faster compared to last week” but…
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez: “I’d still have finished fourth…”
Marc Marquez,2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Marc Marquez,2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
WSBK
News
4h ago
‘Dangerous to follow Petrucci’ - Nicolo Bulega accepts Cremona WorldSBK Race 1 podium
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Daniel Ricciardo jokes ‘bring Nelson Piquet back’ to save his Singapore GP weekend
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jack Miller on Misano KTM frustrations: "I feel like I can't push anymore"
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Starting grid at the F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
5h ago
Lando Norris “expected a bit more” despite Singapore F1 pole
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
5h ago
Injury “pain” caused Alvaro Bautista to consider retiring from Cremona WorldSBK Race 1
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
‘Like a switch’ - Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes turnaround after nightmare practice
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
5h ago
Carlos Sainz gets €25,000 fine for crossing live F1 track after crash
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz