Starting grid at the F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 11 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 12 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 13 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Lando Norris starts on pole position, with F1 title rival Max Verstappen joining him on the front row of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell lock out the second row in third and fourth, with the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri in fifth.

Nico Hulkenberg starts a brilliant sixth for Haas, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and RB's Yuki Tsunoda.

After suffering a disastrous qualifying, the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will go from ninth and 10th.

Leclerc had his best lap time deleted, while Sainz ended his qualifying in the barriers with a heavy crash at the final corner on his first flying lap of Q3.

Sergio Perez goes from a lowly 13th, behind the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto.